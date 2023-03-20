Editor's note: The article below contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the GodsWhile Shazam! Fury of the Gods kicked off DC’s 2023 with a whimper box office wise, it proved to have enough heart, humor, and action to be another entertaining super-powered time at the movies. Regardless of how much Shazam should or could have made this past weekend, the best part of any new comic book movie are all the toys attached to them. Now McFarlane Toys have unveiled a new figure for Fury of the Gods’ crowd-pleasing cameo.

This spoiler DC hero would be none other than Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The seven-inch action figure is very similar to the main Wonder Woman McFarlane released for Wonder Woman 1984. The bright red, blue, and gold Snyderverse armor is the same, with most of the various Lasso of Truth accessories also seeing no changes.The only new addition to this figure is the removable tiara, the updated skin texture, and the image on the collectible art card which is appropriately Shazam themed. While this figure is just a simple repaint, it may be a sign that DC fans are going to get more Fury of the Gods figures in the future.

Unlike films like The Flash, a film that’s not even out, Fury of the Gods has only received one other McFarlane figure up to this point. That would be the title hero, but it would be nice to get some of the Shazam family like Mary, Freddie, and Darla; their costumes were definitely made to be turned into action figures. That goes double for the villains of the film, the daughters of Atlas. Particularly Anthea whose golden armor is very reminiscent of Wonder Woman’s own golden armor seen in Wonder Woman 1984. Hopefully Fury of the Gods' poor box office isn’t the determining factor in what characters get figures because the Shazam family deserves better.

Image via Warner Bros.

What’s Fury of the Gods About?

Fury of the Gods picks up with a 17-year-old Billy Batson a.k.a Shazam still trying to find a balance with his normal boring life and superhero antics, which he has to share with his Shazam family. Even superhero families butt heads and the Shazam family is still trying to learn how to work together. That pressure grows as the daughters of Atlas has come back for revenge. They believe the Shazam family stole their father’s power which they say belongs to them. What follows is an epic godlike battle full of dragons and unicorns.

While DC oddly spoiled Wonder Woman's cameo in the marketing before the film came out, it was still great to see her pop up in Fury of the Gods. Both Wonder Woman and Shazam's, along with the rest of the current Snyderverse, futures are up in the air. Especially given Fury of the Gods disappointing box office performance. That being said, despite the mixed reviews, Fury of the Gods is still a worthwhile theater experience. It may have a much grander scale when compared to the beloved original, but it retains most of the heart and family centric themes that grounded this larger-than-life DC hero.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in theaters. While DC fans anxiously wait to see the Shazam family’s future fate, you can pre-order Wonder Woman’s Fury of the Gods McFarlane figure on Amazon now for $19.99.