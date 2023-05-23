Fans of the DC universe were treated to a surprise appearance of the franchise's leading lady earlier this year, as Gal Gadot reprized her role as Wonder Woman for a cameo in Shazam! Fury of The Gods. However, fans weren't the only ones excited to see the actor return to the big screen as the Amazon hero, as Zachary Levi - who plays Shazam!'s titular hero - spoke to EW about Gadot's cameo and the difficulties of working around scheduling conflicts, as well as sharing what character he'd like to see appear in a potential third Shazam! movie.

Levi told EW, "I was just stoked that she was down to it, she crushes it. It was really cool that Gal was down to play in our sandbox." Levi's enthusiasm draws parallels between the actor and his role, as his character in the film is equally besotted with the hero: he shared "I love that Billy is so in love with her. He's so infatuated, and he's so nervous! That was fun to tap into. It felt like going back to being my 17-year-old self." Given that the lore of both Wonder Woman and Shazam draws heavily upon Greek mythology, the character's appearance in the film felt natural - however navigating Gadot's busy schedule proved less straight forward. Levi expressed, "she was busy working. She was shooting something else entirely, so we had a body double on our end. Then we were able to shoot her stuff on another side. I think they did a great job seamlessly cutting all that together."

Gadot's appearance in the film will have been a welcome addition to fans of the character and actress alike following news of James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins of the long-flailing DC Studios, after which it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer moving forward with production. Furthermore, when Gunn announced the new lineup of upcoming DC projects earlier this year, there was a notable Wonder Woman-shaped absence. While Gunn asserted that Gadot had not been "booted" from the franchise, the film's cancelation was attributed to director Patty Jenkins' vision supposedly not fitting with Gunn and Safran's vision for the studio's new direction.

Who Would Levi Like to See Cameo Next?

Levi did also continue to share that should Shazam return for a third movie, the cameos wouldn't stop with Gadot. When asked what character he would like to see appear next, the actor replied "that's a really good question. Maybe Green Lantern? I'd like to see Green Lantern help us fight the hordes of undead. I think that would be really cool." However, given the studio's new leadership and direction (as well as the tepid critical and commercial reception to Fury of the Gods), time will tell whether fans can expect to see either Levi or Gadot return to the DC universe any time soon.