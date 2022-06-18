The graphic novel will take place in between the events of the 'Shazam!' and 'Fury of the Gods'.

DC Comics has released a new preview for Shazam! Thundercrack, a new graphic novel by artist Yehudi Mercado which will tie into the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The comic due this November will precede the movie and will give fans a peek into the Shazam family’s life after the first movie.

The comic preview will give us a glimpse into Freddy’s everyday life via his vlogs per the official synopsis, ‘Shazam! Thundercrack is set within the movie timeline –showing Freddy’s vlog filled with superhero training montages, family pranks, and the new gig he took to monitor Billy’s football practices.’

As for Billy, the comic shows his ego is inflating with his powers. Between football practice and superhero training, Billy's ego grows alongside his muscles. However, will an intervention from Victor, his foster dad, with stories of his own football triumphs keep the young Shazam in check?

Image via David F. Sandberg

While we are yet to see what the Shazam! family has in store for us, producer Peter Sanders spoke to Collider about the sequel in a previous interview, “I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods casts Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Zachary Levi as Shazam, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi. Along with Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New additions in the movie are Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to release on December 16. Find the comic preview below: