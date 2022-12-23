Zachary Levi, star of the Shazam films in the DC Universe, has taken to his Instagram to speak about the ongoing drama at DC Studios. The actor particularly spoke to the immense amount of online chatter and conjecture, reinforcing how new DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran are making the best decisions for the fans. Levi made it clear that he doesn't know his role in the future of the franchise, but he trusts those two to do what is best for their story.

Here's what Levi had to say during his Instagram live session:

"I don’t know what the heck is ultimately going on, but I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt… look, I love Walter Hamada, I loved him as a boss and a human being and I hope to work with him wherever he goes. But, I couldn’t have hand chosen two better people to be the ones who are guiding where the DC Universe is going. Things I’ve said at conventions continue to be taken out of content, because people want to do that. You can stop that guys. I have no idea what is going on at the end of the day, but I don’t need to. I show up and I do my job. I’m so grateful that I get to be Shazam, be super Billy Batson, and I’ll show up and do that as long as I’m given the opportunity to. At this point right now, I’m still that character. I’ve not had any outgoing conversation with the bosses. We have a movie that’s literally coming out in March, and it’s even better than the first one. After the next movie comes out, I will trust that Gunn and Safran are making the best decisions they can for the DC Universe. That’s their job, that’s what they’re tasked with. You have no idea the reasoning behind any of the decisions that are going on. Be patient and give them some space and time to try and really make something special, and something that DC deserves to have."

There's a really refreshing quality to what Levi had to say. He did touch on the unfortunate nature of some of these decisions (namely Henry Cavill's recasting as Superman and the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3), though he affirmed Gunn and Safran are doing what is best for the overall property. His own tenure as Shazam is even something he touched on, regardless of his working relationship with Safran as a producer on the Shazam films.

Levi's candidness towards the end of his comments is somewhat contradictory to some of his recent fan interactions. Lots of fans love his portrayal of the character, with Levi even responding to one such fan that his future with the character and DC is "gucci." It's clear from these latest comments that he doesn't know exactly what the future will hold. His comments in this video are a clear disclaimer to address the rampant rumors the Internet loves to produce.

Even with all the drama, Levi remains excited for the upcoming Shazam sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The team was given more money and time to produce a film Levi thinks is even better than the first. Though there is some uncertainty now with DC's future, it's fortunate for us all that there are still some fun DC movies on the horizon with Shazam, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom all slated for theatrical release on 2023.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods lands in theaters on March 17. Check out Levi's full Instagram live video below: