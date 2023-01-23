Summer camp and horror. Is there anything better than this classic combination? Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the trailer for She Came From the Woods, the upcoming ode to 80s horror movies. The new trailer arrives just a few weeks ahead of the film's theatrical premiere on February 10, 2023.

The new trailer takes place at the Briarbrook Summer Camp on the last day of summer. As the kids prepare to be sent home, the councilors prepare for one last night of partying. Around the campfire, in the dead of night, the group takes part in an old urban legend about a spirit known as Nurse Agatha. As part of a ghost story, the group partakes in the legend's way of summoning the spirit, which actually works and brings the evil spirit down upon them and the camp. As things turn deadly and bloody, it forces the survivors still at the camp to come together a fight back against this decades old evil.

She Came From the Woods began life as a short film that was released in 2017 before becoming a full-feature film. The film is set to release only in theaters in February but made its official debut a few months ago in August at FrightFest 2022, the UK's foremost fantasy and horror film festival. The film is described as a sendup of many 80s slasher and horror films, combining a tone of horror and comedy with plenty of blood to satisfy fans of the genre.

Image via Mainframe Pictures

The original 2017 short film was written and directed by Carson Bloomquist and Erik Bloomquist, with the brothers returning to serve as the writers on the feature film adaptation. Erik Bloomquist serves as the film's director. The cast features Cara Buono (Stranger Things), William Sadler (Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey), Spencer List (Fringe), and Clare Foley (Sinister), among others.

She Came From the Woods is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on February 10. Advance tickets are on sale this week at Regal, AMC, Harkins, and more. You can check out the new trailer, poster, and the official synopsis for the upcoming horror film down below: