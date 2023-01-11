The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival is set to open on February 16, 2023. And joining the lineup of the upcoming festival is She Came to Me, a romantic comedy of a different sort. The film was created by filmmaker and writer Rebecca Miller and is set to open the festival.

She Came to Me stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway. The film is set to be an exploration of "love in all its forms." Set in New York City, the film will focus on a composer named Steven Lauddem, played by Dinklage, who finds himself creatively stuck and incapable of writing the score for what is supposed to be his comeback opera. When his wife, Patricia, played by Hathaway, suggests that he set off in search of inspiration, Steven will find much more than he had hoped or imagined.

The film will screen out of the festival's competition as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast. Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said of the decision to set She Came to Me as the festival's opener:

“We are very pleased to open this festival edition with an irresistible comedy that builds upon the everyday conflicts of western society. The characters, conceived by Rebecca Miller and incarnated by fantastic actors choose to follow the inspiration of the moment instead of being led by societal dictates. Like a pre-code Hollywood film, She Came to Me is a magical ode to the freedom of expression.”

She Came to Me was written and directed by Rebecca Miller. Miller previously created such films as The Ballad of Jack and Rose and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee. Miller is also the author of several novels, including Jacob's Folly and Personal Velocity, and the daughter of legendary playwright Arthur Miller, who wrote The Crucible. In 2017 Miller wrote and directed the documentary Arthur Miller: Writer, which explored the life and legacy of the Death of a Salesman author. Rebecca Miller has also worked as an actor on several projects, including Noah Baumbach's 2017 film The Meyerowitz Stories.

The film is produced by Damon Cardasis, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Rebecca Miller, Len Blavatnik, and the film's star Anne Hathaway. No theatrical release date has yet been set for the film. The film will open the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2023.