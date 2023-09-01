The Big Picture The release date for the upcoming romantic comedy She Came to Me has been pushed back by one week to October 6, allowing it more breathing room after a release date change for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The new release date for She Came to Me will give the film a less crowded weekend, providing a better window to present the unique and enchanting film to moviegoers nationwide.

She Came to Me has been granted an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA as an independent production, allowing the cast to promote the film.

This autumn's release date dominoes continue to fall. She Came to Me, the upcoming Peter Dinklage romantic comedy, will move its release date back one week, to October 6. Variety reports that Rebecca Miller's rom-com, originally slated for release by Vertical on September 29, will now bow a week later. The move was prompted by another move; Apple's shuffling of the release date for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, its biggest picture of the season, which will give She Came to Me more breathing room.

Says Vertical partner Peter Jaroway of the new release date, "It is a competitively less crowded weekend which allows us an even better window to present Rebecca’s unique, funny and enchanting film to moviegoers nationwide." This fall has seen a greater-than-normal rearrangement of release dates, largely due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but there have been other factors contributing to the chaos - most recently, Taylor Swift's surprise announcement of her Eras Tour concert film resulted in The Exorcist: Believer moving to avoid it. She Came to Me will have an advantage over many of its competitors this fall - it has been granted an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA as an independent production, allowing the cast to promote the film.

What Is 'She Came to Me'?

Directed by Rebecca Miller (The Ballad of Jack and Rose, Maggie's Plan), She Came to Me focuses on opera composer Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), who is struggling with writer's block and a looming deadline to deliver his next piece. Encouraged by his cleanliness-obsessed wife (Anne Hathaway) to hit the streets of New York to look for inspiration, he finds it - and attraction - in the form of a spirited, eccentric tugboat captain (Marisa Tomei). While Lauddem has his opera, he now has an unwanted muse - and he has to deal with his teenage son's own complicated romantic life, as well. The film also stars Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, Harlow Jane, and Evan A. Ellison. It debuted at the Berlin Film Festival this spring; Collider's Marco Vito Oddo called it Miller's best film to date, saying in his review that "not only does She Came to Me have one of the most exciting casts of characters in Miller’s filmography, but all these weird and strangely familiar people cross paths into a story that elegantly ties seemingly incompatible elements."

Image via Vertical

She Came to Me was produced by Miller and Damon Cardasis (Round Films), Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon (Killer Films), Len Blavatnik (AI Films), and Hathaway (Somewhere Pictures). Danny Cohen, Amanda Ghost, and Vince Holden executive-produced; Cindy Tolan and Ged Dickersin co-produced. The film will also feature an original song by Bruce Springsteen.

She Came to Me will premiere October 6 in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for She Came to Me below.