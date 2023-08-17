The Big Picture In She Came to Me, Peter Dinklage stars as a composer who finds inspiration for his new opera through an affair, leading to success but also complications.

The film explores mental health and societal ills while following the complicated relationships of its characters.

Directed by Rebecca Miller, She Came To Me also features Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei in key roles, releasing in theaters on September 29.

Peter Dinklage will play a composer who uses his affair as inspiration for his next opera. Vertical has released a new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film She Came To Me. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 29. The trailer introduces Dinklage's character, named Steven Lauddem, as well as his wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway), who is also a therapist. Steven is showing struggling to create a new opera.

While going out to look for inspiration for a new story, he meets a tugboat captain named Katrina (Marisa Tomei). After the two have an affair, Steven uses the experience as inspiration and creates an opera about it. The opera turns out be a big success. However, after being flattered by having their story brought to the stage, Katrina tells Steven that she'll never leave him. The trailer also shows that Katrina has a history of stalking.

The film will also star Evan Ellison as Steven's and Patricia's son Julian. In the film, Julian begins to have a romance with a girl named Tereza (Harlow Jane). However, this romance could put both of their futures into jeopardy. The film will also star Joanna Kulig and Brian d'Arcy James as Tereza's parents.

She Came To Me is Director Rebecca Miller's Latest Film

The film was directed by Rebecca Miller. Miller's other directing work includes 2015's Maggie's Plan, 2009's The Private Life of Pippa Lee, and 2005's The Ballad of Jack and Rose. Miller also wrote the film's screenplay. When speaking with Collider about the film in February, Miller talked about how the film deals with mental health. "The truth is that we're all dealing with the fact that we've been socialized, that there are various ills, societal ills we all have," said Miller. "And then we're all kind of trying to make the best of it. And so it seemed like it came quite naturally for me to write those characters."

She Came To Me is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 29. In the meantime, check out the new trailer for the film below: