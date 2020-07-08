Fear Is Contagious in ‘She Dies Tomorrow’ Trailer from Director Amy Seimetz

Neon has released the trailer for writer-director Amy Seimetz‘s new genre film She Dies Tomorrow, which is described as a mix of psychological horror and absurdist comedy.

Kate Lyn Sheil stars as Amy, who wakes up one morning convinced that she’s going to die tomorrow, prompting her carefully mended life to begin to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

The supporting cast here is intriguing, as Jane Adams co-stars alongside Kentucker Audley, Chris Messina, Katie Aselton, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Josh Lucas, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michelle Rodriguez, and genre filmmaker Adam Wingard, whose horror movies You’re Next and A Horrible Way to Die starred Seimetz.

I like the concept here, but as with everything, it’ll all come down to execution. Could She Dies Tomorrow be the next It Follows, or is this just another low-budget indie movie featuring a bunch of recognizable actors hanging out in a house in Los Feliz or Silver Lake? Only time will tell. Sheil and Audley starred in Seimetz’s last feature, the 2012 indie Sun Don’t Shine, and Seimetz co-stars alongside Messina in the upcoming movie The Secrets We Keep.

Neon will release She Dies Tomorrow in drive-in theaters on July 31, one week before the film premieres on demand on Aug. 7. Watch the trailer below, and let me know in the comments section if the premise sends shivers down your spine, or if you think that the only thing to fear is fear itself. And to watch another creepy trailer for an upcoming horror movie, click here for a look at Amulet from writer-director Romola Garai.