She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Marvel's first half-hour sitcom. The show introduced the world to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer whose life is turned upside down when a freak accident turns her into She-Hulk.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters

Though it focused primarily on comedy, the series also included a number of important themes and managed to tie together characters from multiple phases of the MCU. With Daredevil, the Hulk, and the Abomination all making appearances in season one, thoughts have quickly turned to which characters could appear in a potential second season.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) certainly could have used Jen's help when he was accused of murdering Mysterio in the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home. His reputation may be somewhat restored now, but Peter Parker is still only a child, and he's apt to continue making mistakes.

It would be amusing and a refreshing light-hearted change for the character to see him appear in court charged with one of his earlier mishaps, like the time he mistook somebody trying to get into their own car for a thief. Come on Marvel, give us happy Peter; it's been too long.

Kate Bishop/Hawkeye

While we're on the subject of young heroes prone to making mistakes, it seems the perfect time to mention Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The young archer, who was introduced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, has made many a mistake in her brief hero career, including demolishing Stane Tower.

RELATED: She-Hulk Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Fans just know that Kate and Jen would hit it off immediately, and Kate's frantic comedic energy would merge perfectly with Jen's fourth-wall breaks, especially if Jen were defending Kate. This is a team-up that needs to happen.

Justin Hammer

A long time has passed since Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) was arrested during the conclusion of Iron Man 2. He's probably due an appeal any time now, and given that Abomination (Tim Roth) managed to win an early release, surely Justin Hammer could do the same.

Jen's a hell of a lawyer, and she could certainly make a valid argument regarding Hammer's release. The most interesting aspect of his return, however, would surely be whether the character is actually reformed. Our money's on, he's not.

Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Image via Disney+

Jen and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) are going strong at the minute, but fans all know how hard long-distance relationships can be. When Daredevil returns to Hell's Kitchen in the much anticipated Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, he and Jen might have to call it a day. This would be the perfect time for Jen to bump into a certain one-armed soldier.

RELATED: 10 Times The Greater MCU Got A Shout-Out In 'She-Hulk'

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) deserves a break. He's been tortured, brainwashed, and had to say goodbye to his best friend. He and Jen would be a perfect couple, and it would be great to see Bucky appear in the light-hearted show.

Yelena Belova/Black Widow

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is a woman looking for her place in the world. After accepting that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) wasn't responsible for her sister's death, fans imagine she's spent her time trying to figure out where she belongs.

Though their personalities would likely clash, Jen Walters would be the perfect person to help Yelena find herself. Jen went through a similar journey in season one, giving her the knowledge that she can pass down to the young spy. And let's be honest, it would be a ton of fun to watch them bicker.

Wong

Image via Disney+

Wong (Benedict Wong) has become the MVP of the MCU, much to the delight of fans. And his appearance in the first season of She-Hulk only cemented his status as a fan-favorite character.

RELATED: Best Hulks Ranked, From Lou Ferrigno to She-Hulk

Wong and Jen built up quite a rapport during their interactions, and it would be fantastic to see their friendship develop further in a potential second season. If Wong does make a return, however, we fully expect to see Madisynn alongside him, ready to binge-watch another series.

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Image Via Disney+

The MCU can never have too much Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Though it was vitally important to allow Jen to be the star of her own show, not weighed down by her more famous cousin, the scenes she and Bruce shared together were an absolute joy. It would be nice to see Bruce adopt a similar role in the second season, appearing in just a few episodes to help Jen with any Hulk-related queries she may have.

The decision to avoid a large CGI fight in the incredibly meta season finale was a welcome departure from the usual MCU formula, but fans are desperate to one day see Jen and Bruce fight side by side. Season two seems like the perfect place for that.

Drax

Image via Marvel Studios

Ok, this one is a bit of a stretch. But the idea of seeing the incredibly literal Drax (Dave Bautista) trying to understand the complexities of a courtroom on earth is just too hilarious to omit.

RELATED: 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks In The MCU

The trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals that Drax visits earth, adding a little plausibility to this theory, but we admit it's unlikely. Still, just imagine the comedic brilliance of Jen breaking the fourth wall to vent her frustrations at Drax's eternal confusion.

Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Image via Marvel Studios

Wherever Wong goes, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) often follows, making it almost certain that Jen and the former Sorcerer Supreme will eventually cross paths. Though Jen would undoubtedly struggle with Stephen Strange's snarky attitude, his presence might help explain why Wong broke Abomination out of jail in the finale's post-credit scene.

It would also be nice to see Jen hold Stephen responsible for his reckless behavior that nearly broke the Multiverse. Come on, Stephen, do better.

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is about to return to the MCU in a big way. Her brief appearance in the Ms. Marvel finale created a huge amount of hype regarding her return in The Marvels, a film that will see her unite with super-fan Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). That movie may finally see the incredibly powerful character return home to earth, ready to lead the Avengers in their future fights.

Though there's literally no reason for Carol Danvers to find herself on the wrong side of the law, it would be nice to see her and Jen strike up a friendship. Seeing these two strong and determined women unite would be an incredibly powerful gesture that would surely inspire young women across the world. Teaching that it doesn't matter if you're fighting aliens in space or prosecuting a frog-themed villain, you can always be a hero just by doing the right thing.

NEXT: Power Punch: The Rock Characters Ranked by the Power of Their Punch