Whether it’s humor, emotions, superpowers, a courtroom battle or even a wedding, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has got it all covered. Unfortunately, probably because of covering all of those aspects, the show has lost its track and nothing seems to get better.

The criticism of the show continues as the sixth episode makes it to the screen. A drop in IMDb rating suggests She-Hulk is not universally welcomed by MCU fans. There are loopholes in the show which don’t seem to mend, even after more than half of the episodes are live.

The CGI could have been better.

The MCU is known for its state-of-the-art CGI, but She-Hulk doesn’t seem to go by that standard. From the time the first trailer dropped, the fans have been disappointed with its CGI, especially when Jennifer Walter (Tatiana Maslany) appears as She-Hulk.

Whenever the She-Hulk is on the screen, the character looks contrived, especially the facial features, which looks too soft and plain. It doesn’t have those realistic lines and wrinkles like Bruce’s Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Also, even some of Jen’s training scenes give an impression of substandard CGI.

There must be a firm storyline.

The show has one of the weakest stories ever in the MCU. Its IMDb rating has steadily decreased with each episode. While the first episode, “A Normal Amount of Rage'' had a rating of 6.5, the sixth episode, “Just Jen” has a rating of 4.6.

The focus of the show keeps on shifting from one character to another. It begins with Bruce and Jen, and then She-Hulk has the spotlight for a while. Then, Emil Blonski (Tim Roth) comes into the picture followed by Wong. Then, Wong comes up with a case against an unauthorized magician. If that’s not enough, there is a shape-shifting Runa (Peg O'Keef), Mr Immortal (David Pasquesi), and Titania (Jameela Jamil). Also, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is expected to make his debut soon.

Connect the She-Hulk story with other MCU superheroes.

She-Hulk has finally made it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, once she is here, the question is how she will meet the other MCU Stars and whether she will go on to save the world or is she just going to be a Hulk Attorney, who fights superhero cases.

Jennifer is the cousin of Bruce Banner, she has met Wong (Benedict Wong), and will probably cross paths with Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil, but still, it is not clear how she will go on to be a part of the MCU roster. There will likely be more on Jen’s plate than fighting some random legal battles by the time the show reaches its finale.

Show more of Jennifer Walter’s life.

The show begins with Jennifer Walter as an attorney, but not long enough in the role she becomes She-Hulk. She is with her cousin, Bruce Banner when they have an accident and as a result of that, her blood is contaminated by Bruce’s blood with gamma radiation.

So, there’s hardly enough shown about Jennifer Walters or what her day-to-day life looked like. This makes it difficult for the audience to relate with her and develop a bond that they have with the signature Hulk.

Introduce the main antagonist.

An antagonist who keeps ruining everything is as important as the protagonist. Every MCU character that has come on the screen has not only become popular because of their superpowers, but also because of the brutal face-off they have with their main villain.

Every standalone that has come before has had its signature villain, but She-Hulk has nothing like that. Though Titania has played the villain for two consecutive episodes, it doesn’t look like she will stick to the end and bring something catastrophic to She-Hulk.

Bruce’s experiences shouldn’t be undermined.

One of the few encounters that the audience had with Bruce Banner was when he was trying to train his cousin and explaining her being She-Hulk makes her highly responsible. While at it, Jennifer insults his experiences and tells him that she isn’t concerned about transforming into She-Hulk, as everything is under her control.

No matter what, the horrors and hardships Bruce has put in his Hulk must not be overlooked like this. He has fought alongside Avengers in some life-saving battles on Earth and beyond, so he deserves some respect, especially from someone who has newly become Hulk.

Bring more of Bruce Banner’s Hulk to the screen.

All the fans are wondering where the OG Hulk is, and if they will see him as an “Incredible Hulk” in the show. Last, he was seen on a spaceship to Sakaar, the planet where he was seen fighting gladiator battles in Thor: Ragnarök.

While fans would have expected to see more of Bruce Banner’s Hulk, they hardly got any. And, considering the circumstances it is unlikely that Banner will return to the show. Possibly, She-Hulk is the handover of the Hulk franchise to Walter’s She-Hulk.

The struggles of being a Hulk are missing.

Not only does Jen undermine Hulk’s experiences, but she took the overall training as a joke. While it took years for Bruce to perfect his Hulk, Jen’s alter ego took one episode to master her strengths and realize what has fallen over her shoulders.

She-Hulk comes out as over-confident from the first instance. She quickly adapts to both her personalities and competes with Bruce in all the strength work-out. It seems that the show doesn’t explore much of Hulk's negatives and conveniently drives through all the positives with some minor setbacks.

Taking Abomination more seriously.

The character development of Abomination is amazingly done in the show. As soon as the audience gets to know about him, they also get to know that after being in jail for years he has transformed into a good man. He led a group meditation program and saved a man from a bad marriage.

Furthermore, all the people who testify for him, including Wong, believe that he is a good man. But, all of this could come as a disappointment for people who wanted to see Abomination as the antagonist he is, always ready for combat and breaking things down.

Bring back Daredevil in the next episode.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home the fans have been waiting to see Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in another MCU project. Being an attorney, it makes all the sense for him to make an appearance in She-Hulk, but where is he?

The show has been teasing Daredevil (Charlie Cox) from the beginning, but nothing except a new Daredevil helmet has come forth. Also, it is not yet clear how the two, Murdock and Jennifer Walter will cross paths and under what circumstances their alter egos will meet.

