Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, titled "Superhuman Law", Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) life gets even more complicated when, for her first assignment at her new law firm, she is forced to represent incarcerated super-villain Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (Tim Roth). Although this is only Roth's third Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, Blonsky is actually one of the franchise's oldest recurring characters. He first appeared in the franchise's second film, way back in 2008, and is an important figure in MCU history. If you need a refresher about him, or need to know what he's been up to since his latest appearance in the franchise, look no further.

The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, was released shortly after Iron Man started the MCU. In it, Blonsky is introduced as an elite commando from the United Kingdom, who is assigned to a unit led by U.S. Army General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (William Hurt). Ross appoints Blonsky as leader of a team tasked with capturing Banner, who has been a fugitive from the U.S. government since his first destructive transformation into the Hulk. However, Ross does not tell any of the soldiers of Banner's abilities, and when they first attempt to capture him in Rio de Janeiro, Banner's fear causes him to transform, with the Hulk subsequently killing every member of the team except for Blonsky.

The MCU's First Super-Soldier

Despite some tension with Ross over his secrets, Blonsky's subsequent desire for revenge leads him to remain on the mission. After Ross tells him of experimental versions of the super-soldier serum Blonsky agrees to be injected with one, hoping it will give him the power to take down the Hulk. The subsequent action sequences in which Blonsky displays superhuman speed, strength, and agility offer a preview of what's to come when Captain America is introduced to the franchise three years later. But, while he puts up an impressive fight in their second encounter, Blonsky is still overpowered by the Hulk, who launches him into a tree at high speed. The serum allows him to heal from this unnaturally quickly, but it also begins to alter his body, including the shape of his spine.

Ross' unit apprehends Bruce, who was in the middle of attempting to cure himself of the Hulk with the help of Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) and Ross' daughter, Betty (Liv Tyler). Hungry for more power, Blonsky forces Sterns, who is himself obsessed with studying Bruce's condition, to inject him with Bruce's blood. Sterns warns Blonsky that the mixture of the blood and the serum already inside him could have frightening effects but states that he is happy to do so, he simply wanted "informed consent." The mixture transforms Blonsky into the Abomination, a monstrous creature similar to the Hulk in size and power, and the MCU's first super-powered villain. Blonsky goes on a rampage throughout Harlem until he is confronted and defeated by the Hulk, who Bruce turned into on purpose for the first time. At the end of their destructive fight Hulk is about to kill Blonsky but Betty stops him from doing so.

A Villain Redeemed?

Despite its mixed reception, and Norton being replaced as Bruce by Mark Ruffalo, The Incredible Hulk has frequently been referenced in later MCU projects, with Hurt returning as Ross in four films, starting with 2016's Captain America: Civil War, before his death — but Blonsky himself remained offscreen for 13 years. The character's return arc began with a highly publicized cameo in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In that film, upon entering Xialing's (Meng'er Zhang) fight club, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) witness Blonsky, in a more comic book-accurate Abomination form, battling Wong (Benedict Wong), the Sorcerer Supreme, in the club's main arena. Even though they are fighting, Blonsky and Wong actually seem to be friends, or at least acquaintances, with Wong referring to Blonsky by his first name and the pair casually talking after the match before Wong teleports Blonsky back into a cell that looks exactly like the one he is in when Jen meets him.

Exploring the history of this unexpected duo appears to be a focus for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law going forward. Jen is initially assigned only to represent Blonsky as he attempts to achieve parole, but things are complicated at the end of "Superhuman Law" when footage of the latter's fight with Wong is leaked to the public. Wong is confirmed to be appearing In the series and could very well be in legal trouble himself if his decision to let Blonsky out of prison for the fight was not officially sanctioned.

It remains unclear where Blonsky is on his journey as a character. The fact that Wong befriended him suggests that the sorcerer believes he at least has the potential to reform and Blonsky expressed some regret for his actions in his meeting with Jen. However, he also showed that he still harbors petulant anger towards Bruce, expressing resentment over the public embracing the Hulk as a hero. Roth's performance excellently captures this ambiguity, and it seems equally possible that the character could have genuinely reformed or that he may be putting on an act to achieve an unknown end. As for the character's future, a zombified version of the Abomination appeared in artwork for the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series shown at San Diego Comic-Con. It's unknown at this time whether Roth will voice the character in the series or if Blonsky will appear in any other projects, although fans are currently speculating that he may become a member of the titular team in the Thunderbolts movie.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres with new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.