As the release date for She-Hulk is getting close, Marvel Studios is ramping up promotion for the anticipated series, and of course, what better place to promote the new series than the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con. Along with a new trailer and poster, the upcoming series has exciting cast news to add. The Beloved Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, will be appearing in the upcoming series.

Wong, played by Benedict Wong, first made his MCU introduction with 2016’s Doctor Strange opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. He most recently appeared in 2021’s Shang Chi: The Legend Of The Ten Rings and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which also starred Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams.

Given his growing importance to the MCU, it comes as no surprise that the character is set to appear in another MCU project. However, we are curious to see the role he will play in advancing Jennifer Walter’s, a.k.a She Hulk’s, story. Despite his recent appearance in the show's trailer, it still remains to be seen.

Wong is not the only MCU alum returning for the series; as has been widely reported Mark Ruffalo is set to appear as the Hulk in the series, as well as Tim Roth as the Abomination from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Interestingly, the Abomination also made an appearance in Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings opposite Wong.

Besides Wong, Roth and Ruffalo, the series stars Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, and Renée Ellis Goldsberry. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also has Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga and Jon Bass in its roster.

The series will follow’s Maslany’s character, a cousin to Bruce Banner, who gets similar powers to his and turns to a 6-foot-7-inch green alter-ego after she gets a blood transfusion from Banner. Maslany’s Jennifer Walters is also a lawyer who defends Superpowered people in the cinematic universe. The actress has revealed that, unlike other MCU entries, the series will not focus primarily on the superhero grandness of the story but rather the legal drama aspect of it all.

Again, the big question remains, how does Wong fit into the She-Hulk’s big picture. Well, there’s only one way to find out. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 17.

Check out the trailer and synopsis below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

