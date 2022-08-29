No word yet on when she is expected to debut in the series.

You can always trust Marvel Studios to surprise us with unexpected cameos and mind-blowing cast announcements as their next Phases develop. However, leave it to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to put the studio’s titles on Google Alert to know all the tiny developments of whatever goes on behind the scenes. This time, a somewhat discreet update revealed that pop superstar Megan Thee Stallion is making her Marvel Universe debut in future episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Stallion’s role in the series hasn’t been disclosed, since the studio has made no official announcements at this point. However, earlier this year, rumors already hinted at Stallion’s participation in the high-profile series when her stunt perfomer Marche Day put the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law entry into her resumé.

Now, the recording artist’s participation was confirmed by The Cut in an interview with Stallion herself, in which she also reveals her singing-to-acting inspirations are fellow rappers Queen Latifah (Girls Trip) and Ice Cube (Ride Along). She comments on her plans to go much further than acting:

“When I look at them [Latifah and Cube], it inspires me to take it further than just music. I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director, and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'P-Valley' Season 2: Megan Thee Stallion Appears as Alter-Ego Tina Snow

Even though Stallion has been assigned a stunt double for She-Hulk, this doesn’t necessarily mean the artist will be a super-hero or villain in the series. Considering that the show features a lot of destruction and massive threats, most actors need stunt performers for action sequences in which they’re thrown around, held hostages, and all that normal people stuff.

This isn’t Stallion’s first acting gig; she has also guest-starred on Starz’s P-valley, and is already set to make her feature film debut with the comedy movie F***ing Identical Twins. Aside from that, Stallion is the subject from an upcoming documentary series produced by TIME studios. The docuseries is set to span across the rapper’s career, from her freestyling beginnings on social media to becoming a global phenomenon. The series will also get up close and personal to the Grammy winner, revealing facets the public isn’t used to seeing.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law centers around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who goes green – literally – after an accident that puts her in contact with her cousin’s Bruce Banner/The Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) blood. She then uses her newfound powers for good and defends super-powered people in court. Season 1 will have nine episodes, which means it could be a while before we finally discover Megan Thee Stallion’s role in the story.

Disney+ is rolling out new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law weekly. The third episode debuts this Thursday, September 1st.

You can check out one of the latest promos featuring super-villain Titania (Jameela Jamil) below: