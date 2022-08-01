USA Today has just premiered a new clip from the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, giving us a new look at the female counterpart of the beloved green giant — no, not the jolly one that sells frozen green beans, the one who likes to smash things. The new clip comes just ahead of the show's premiere on August 17.

The new clip shows Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as the Hulk instructing the newly hulked-out Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) on the perks and limitations of her new powers. The clip starts with Bruce showing Jennifer some yoga stretches, which she quickly gets a handle on. They then move to a bit of a punching contest, with their fists able to cause real damage to the cliff face on which they are training.

But things soon turn serious as Bruce warns her of the heavier side of her new arsenal of physical abilities. "Jennifer," Hulk says, "when you have powers like this, it's like putting a target on your back and the backs of all the people you care about." And, well, it's quite a big pill to swallow. But at least you can wash it down with a whole pitcher of daiquiris without getting a monster hangover. The clip ends with Bruce fixing the two of them a very large drink, noting that their shared condition does have some upsides, including a superhuman ability to metabolize alcohol.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Featurette Teases a Change in Jennifer Walters' Origin Story

The new series will follow the origins of She-Hulk, who becomes a Hulk after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce. The series will feature a lighter, more comedic tone than many other Marvel projects. The comedic tone follows the format of the comics and, frankly, is a necessity for any Hulk character. Mark Ruffalo's version of Bruce Banner, who appears in the new series, was a hard-won success for the character, who floundered in several not-so-successful film adaptations of the character before he took over the role. Ruffalo's Hulk has served successfully as a comedic character with sympathetic attributes. However, his character hasn't taken center stage in the way that Jennifer Walters will.

Leaning into the comedic aspects of the Hulk character is certainly a wise, and judging by the newest clip, a successful choice. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 17. Until then, you can check out the new clip below.