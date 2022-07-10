The countdown for Marvel’s latest series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially begun. The series led by Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk has begun to reveal more of its cast and crew members, and as reported by Film Music Reporter, the Disney+ series will be scored by Amie Doherty.

Doherty’s music credit includes features like Spirit Untamed, Amazon’s Undone, Jurassic World Battle at Big Rock (2019), DreamWorks' Marooned (2019), Sarah Jessica Parker’s Here and Now (2018), and Emmy-nominated documentary Light in the Water (2018) among others. More recently she scored Ross Kauffman’s documentary Of Medicine and Miracles, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In its new phase, Marvel Studios is evidently going big on music: their latest release, Thor: Love and Thunder, feature iconic 80s songs, and Ms. Marvel features a plethora of old and new South Asian music. She-Hulk is developed by Jessica Gao, and follows the 30-something attorney Jennifer Walters as she navigates her complicated single life...as a giant green superhero.

Image Via Disney+

Maslany recently told Empire that She-Hulk is the “antithesis of most superhero narratives," further adding, “There’s this great element of denial in her that’s relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what’s happened for as long as I could, as that’s what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk.”

In the comics, Jennifer Walters is a cousin of Bruce Banner, who gets her powers through a blood transfusion. She-Hulk's trailer points in a similar direction, but the show is also the MCU’s first proper courtroom drama, and will see Jennifer navigating a career as an attorney in a highly male-dominated space. While preparing for the character Maslany too took some musical inspiration:

“I always come back to Sophie, who’s this amazing trans artist who unfortunately died last year. What I love about Sophie’s music is this combo of organic and electrical, industrial-type sounds that felt connected to She-Hulk.”

Along with Maslany, She-Hulk stars Jameela Jamil as antagonist Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Walters' best friend Nikki, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia. Guest stars include Mark Ruffalo as Professor Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky aka the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Jon Bass, Josh Segarra, and Anais Almonte all feature in undisclosed roles. Kat Coiro and Anu Valia directed the show and Kevin Feige produced it.

She-Hulk drops on August 17 on Disney+.