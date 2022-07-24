Marvel Studios is still messing with fans! After an eventful day at the San Diego Comic-con fans are only reeling with the surprises. One of them is spotting Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer. Marvel Studios has delivered on the expectations from its Hall H presentation during Comic-con. With a plethora of new movies and Disney+ series, the studio has laid out a map all the way through 2026. While there was no announcement of Cox’s casting in the Disney+ series, the trailer spoke for itself and now Asad Ayaz, The Walt Disney Studios' President of Marketing teased his cameo on Twitter. Responding to a tweet that enquired “Is this our first look at the MCU version of Charlie Cox's Daredevil?” Ayaz responded with a thinking face emoji.

She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role and Mark Ruffalo as Professor Hulk. In the new trailer, we see the attorney at law acing being Hulk, we also see her dealing with Abomination and telling Wong, that they do things by the ‘books.’ However, the most exciting tease came at the end of the trailer when The Devil of Hell's Kitchen somersaults his way onto the scene at the last second. Fans have gone wild spotting the comic-accurate red and yellow suit complete with the specially designed baton.

During the Comic-con Marvel Studios announced Cox’s casting in various shows. He’ll be voicing Daredevil in the upcoming animated feature Spider-Man: Freshman Year along with starring in his own Disney+ series titled, Daredevil: Born Again. The first season will comprise 18 episodes and will mark the return of Cox in the fan-favorite role along with Vincent D’Onofrio reprising Kingpin. However, we’ll not see them together on screen till Spring 2024. Cox and D’Onofrio made their MCU debut in Phase 4 with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye series, respectively.

Image Via Disney+

RELATED: Marvel Reveals Phase 5 Timeline Includes 'Secret Invasion,' 'Daredevil: Born Again,' and 'Thunderbolts'

Meanwhile, She-Hulk will clock in proper screen time for Cox and the cameo makes sense given Matt Murdock too is an attorney by the day. Jennifer Walters seems to be adjusting well with her superhero alter ego while Matt likes to keep it under wraps however both the characters are in the same boat, so to speak.

She-Hulk stars Maslany, Ruffalo, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Tim Roth as Abomination, and Jamila Jameel as Tatiana and will debut on Disney+ on August 17.

Meanwhile, check out Ayaz’s Tweet and the new trailer below: