Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

The second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Superhuman Law," throws Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) right into the spotlight after she was forced to reveal her new Hulk abilities in court in order to stop Titania (Jameela Jamil) and save the jury. In the aftermath, Jen is celebrated as a hero and finds little privacy among the public who have dubbed her as She-Hulk. The episode also provides a plethora of new Easter eggs and subtle teases for what’s to come.

Does Wolverine Actually Exist in the MCU?

Image via Disney+

While Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) helps her search for a She-Hulk-tolerant law firm to work for, Jen is busy doomscrolling, looking at a website that advertises ‘10 Offbeat Jobs For a Fresh Start’. While you might have questions about why ‘Swiss Village Mascot’ is number one on the list, it isn’t the major Easter egg in mention. That title belongs to the sidebar of the website which features several related articles.

The first article reads ‘Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl’. With the fitting description, it’s clearly a reference to none other than Wolverine. While there is no definitive way to confirm the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tease, it does seem like the MCU is drawing closer to the introduction of the X-Men. While this is the first mention of Wolverine, the MCU recently teased the concept of mutants when the finale of Ms. Marvel sampled the theme from X-Men: The Animated Series to reveal Kamala Khan's mutant origins.

Whatever Marvel’s ultimate decision to introduce the X-Men to the MCU turns out to be, it is possible that they may skip the origin story for its members, or at least Wolverine’s, as they have for other heroes like Moon Knight and Spider-Man in the past.

The Eternals Left Their Mark

Under the article about the man with the metal claws is another entitled ‘Why is there a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean?’ This is in reference to the ending of Eternals, when the celestial Tiamut begins his emergence from the Earth and is stopped by the Eternals before he can destroy the planet. After successfully ceasing Tiamut’s emergence, the celestial’s ginormous hand and part of his head are all that remains of his presence, rising from the ocean surface.

Ever since the release of Eternals, people have been wondering when we will see the massive ramifications of their final battle, as the presence of a ginormous man-like statue in the ocean would be difficult to ignore. As indicated by this article, the public is aware of this happening, but the story behind its presence remains a mystery to them.

Jen’s Bootylicious Lockscreen

Image via Disney+

As established in Episode 1, Jen is obsessed with Steve Rogers. But it isn’t because of his adventures as Captain America or his tenure with The Avengers; instead, she is more curious about his more intimate life. So while in the midst of her job search, after Jen gets a text from her mom, it should be no surprise that we see that Jen’s lockscreen features Captain America… well, part of him at least. Yeah, that’s America’s Ass.

The Hawkeye Question

Since The Avengers came out in 2012 and cemented Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as one of the original six team members, fans have wondered about his weapon of choice. Where do the arrows go? Does he pick them up when the battle is over? Unsurprisingly, the civilians in the MCU have the same questions as Jen’s dad, Morris (Mark Linn-Baker), poses these queries to Jen during their family dinner He just wants to know what happens to them and if he picks up after himself. After all, they could be hazardous if left lying around. Of course, having never teamed up with Hawkeye before, Jen has no answer, but she could probably squeeze it out of Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) if she felt like it.

Hidden Comics in Plain Sight

As Jen is being given a tour of GLK&H (in She-Hulk form) she catches everyone at the firm off-guard with her Hulk-ish appearance. But as heads are turning in Jen’s direction, you should focus yours on the offices she passes by, one in particular. As Jen is busy breaking the fourth wall to express her thoughts on her current situation, a man steps out of his office, stunned by the unorthodox Hulk lawyer. To the right of him, you can see the comic book collection he has on display. While it is hard to make out the title of every specific issue, Captain America, Thor, and Incredible Hulk comics can be spotted.

The Silence of The Lambs Reference

Going two for two, She-Hulk references another movie in its second episode, albeit a little different from last week’s family-friendly Pixar mention. As she is being briefed about Abomination (Tim Roth) by a serious Department Control Supermax Prison guard, Jen jokingly asks if Abomination will serve her up “with some fava beans and a nice chianti,” only to be abruptly cut off before she gets a chance to finish the line. This is a reference to Anthony Hopkins’ iconic character (no, not Odin) the notorious serial killer/cannibal, Hannibal Lecter, in Silence of the Lambs. Jen may be scolded for the reference, but who can blame her? You should never skip the opportunity to drop a good movie quote.

Abomination’s Perspective of Events

Image via Marvel Studios

After appearing briefly in Shang-Chi in Abomination form and now in She-Hulk, Emil Blonsky is finally making his return to the MCU since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Claiming to be a changed man, Emil tells Jen that he longer intends to transform into Abomination and that he has several haikus in the works to share with his victims. He also tells Jen that from his perspective, he was the good guy. It’s a short conversation but opens up a whole new discussion of superhero ethics, the kind of thing Jen just signed up for.

According to Blonsky, his actions in The Incredible Hulk were misinterpreted and he was simply doing a job he was assigned to do, eliminate a threat. As viewers, we watched The Incredible Hulk from Bruce’s perspective. We know of his good intentions and gentle nature, but his uncontrollable Hulk-outs did pose a serious threat. Blonsky argues that he was under direct orders from the US government to stop a dangerous threat, Hulk. He also notes that his “rampage in Harlem” was a direct result of the super soldier serum that the government dosed him with. Jen latches on to this question, and while she doesn’t elaborate, it seems like this will be her driving evidence in her case to defend Blonsky.

Blonsky adds to his case, stating how he believed his actions under the authorization of the US Government would have him remembered as a hero equivalent to Captain America. And he also pointed out the hypocrisy in himself being locked up while Hulk was touted as the hero he thought he would be. Though Jen is weary of being played by Blonsky, as we all should be, she admits later in conversation with Bruce, that he makes a valid argument and decides to take his case.

Seven Soulmates

During his consultation with Jen, Blonsky mentions that he has ‘seven soulmates’ he met through the prison pen pal program. If he only mentioned it once it would seem to be nothing more than a throwaway line to get a chuckle, She-Hulk is billed as a comedy, after all. But Blonsky brings them up once again, stating that he wants to start a new life and “live in peace on a large piece of property” purchased by them. Now that the ‘seven soulmates’ have been established twice over, the next question is of their identity.

With Valentia Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) lurking in the shadows of the MCU, recruiting a team with questionable motives (John Walker/US Agent and Yelena Belova so far), and the recent announcement of Thunderbolts at SDCC last month, it seems highly likely that Blonsky’s ‘soulmates’ could be the members of his future Thunderbolts team. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Val, but it would be surprising if she didn’t slink into She-Hulk and recruit Abomination to her growing team if she hasn’t already. He’s a perfect candidate as the suppressed resentment he expresses to Jen definitely fits the Thunderbolts criteria.

Hulk Is "A Completely Different Person"

Jen calls Bruce to get his approval before she accepts Blonsky’s case and he gives her the go-ahead, stating that he and Abomination have since put the fight behind them. He adds that he is “a completely different person now. Literally.” This is a not-so-subtle remark about the recast of Bruce Banner. Originally played by Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk, the role was recast after creative conflicts. Mark Ruffalo landed the role and has been portraying the character since 2012's The Avengers. While the dialogue could be interpreted as Bruce’s transformation to Smart Hulk, the meta nature of She-Hulk, combined with Jen’s look to camera and dry “ha-ha” suggest otherwise.

Next Stop: Sakaar

Recall from Episode 1 the reason for Jen and Bruce’s car crash: A Saakarian ship looking for Bruce emerges from the sky, causing Jen to rapidly swerve out of the way to avoid a collision. Bruce later elaborates about the ship’s place of origin and mentions he needs to circle back to that period in his life. Now in Episode 2, Jen is talking with Bruce over the phone about her decision to represent Blonsky/Abomination in court. Once she has Bruce’s approval, she asks Bruce when he’ll come to LA. Bruce chuckles and tells her it may not be for a bit as the shot pans out to reveal what was assumed to be Bruce’s lab is actually a ship (the same make from the car crash) hurtling him through space.

This is a major plot point and the biggest reveal of the episode as it indicates what may be next for Bruce. Assumedly, he is headed for Sakaar, where he spent two years stuck as Savage Hulk and was renowned as an undefeatable gladiator. Taking place between the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok, nothing is known about Hulk’s time on Sakaar aside from the events that play out in the latter film.

All signs point to a World War Hulk adaptation in the near future. Interestingly, it is rumored that the rights to a solo Hulk movie return to Marvel in 2023, so the timing does work out in that capacity. A World War Hulk storyline would mean the return of Savage Hulk and would most likely dive into what happened during that two-year gap he spent in space. Who knows? Maybe there’s a third Hulk out there we don’t know about just yet.

The Wong Connection From 'Shang-Chi'

Image via Marvel Studios

When the trailers and TV spots dropped for Shang-Chi a lot of conversation arose about the appearance of Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination fighting each other in a cage match of some sort. It was a big deal for multiple reasons. First of all, everyone loves a Wong appearance, and also because of Abomination’s surprising return. Speculation ran wild as comic book speculation tends to do (see above), but when the movie was finally released it only featured the two for a minute. As it turns out, the unlikely duo seemingly staged the match and it looks like they have made a deal of some sort. After their faux fight, Wong opens a portal for Abomination to return back to his cell.

The end of She-Hulk Episode 2 features footage of this fight, having been leaked online and to the news. This creates even more trouble for Jen as she has just agreed to represent Blonsky and now has to navigate the clear violation of Abomination’s sentence. While the reason behind the fight is still unknown, it provides a contradiction to Blonsky’s claim that he is refraining from using his Abomination side. Perhaps this is why Wong appears in the show, because the Sorcerer Supreme certainly has some explaining to do if he has been routinely breaking a supermax prisoner out of his cell for cage fights.

The Post-Credits Scene

It isn’t any foreshadowing of what’s to come, but if you stayed past the credits you likely enjoyed watching Jen in She-Hulk form as she helped her father with various tasks around the house. This is all much to the dismay of recently promoted Best Buy manager, Cousin Ched (Nicholas Cirillo), who feels he could just as easily hang the TV, even if he doesn’t know what 4K is.

"Superhuman Law" is another step in the right direction for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as it ups the meta references and fourth wall breaks while still maintaining excitement in its main storyline and the future stories it teases. New episodes of the series premiere each Thursday on Disney+.