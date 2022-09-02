Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned this week for its third episode titled, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," which finds Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) making her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) after his actions in The Incredible Hulk landed him in a Supermax prison. Meanwhile, Pug (Josh Segurra) deals with a separate trial, involving a shapeshifting Asgardian elf and Megan Thee Stallion. Yes, you read that right.

As the A story connects with the B story and the episode draws to a close, we get the first tease of who She-Hulk might be facing by the end of the series, as well as some more amazing MCU callbacks and other Easter eggs.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': What's Happened With Abomination Up Until Now?

The Wong Dilemma

Image via Marvel Studios

Upon the footage of the cage match we first saw in Shang-Chi featuring Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination leaking to the public, Jen’s defense case seemingly became a lot more difficult. Blonsky promised he hadn’t transformed into Abomination at all, which is disproved by said video. But when Jen confronts him, he says that the Sorcerer Supreme made him do so in order for him to hone his mystic art skills.

This leads Jen and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) to seek out Wong, which doesn’t prove to be too difficult as he has his own LinkedIn account. According to his profile, Wong spent 8 years as a Target Sales Associate in Nepal before he became the Kamar-Taj Librarian we met him as in Doctor Strange. Portalling his way into Jen’s office via sling ring, Wong confirms Blonsky’s story, stating that he needed a ‘worthy opponent’ to train against and abducted Blonsky against his will to do so. Blonsky still claims he has changed spiritually and mentally, so much so that he even refused Wong’s offer to stay in Kamar-Taj and lead a free life after Wong jailbroke him. Instead, Blonsky insisted on returning to his cell and completing his sentence.

After testifying on Blonsky’s behalf and clearing his name for the escape, Wong is informed that he has committed a crime in his facilitation of a prison escape, a realization that reminds Wong he is needed elsewhere, sling-ringing his way out of the room before any other action can be taken.

Rumors and the Media

Image via Disney+

Both loved and hated by the media and with no hope for anonymity, Jen, both in human and She-Hulk form finds herself swarmed wherever she goes. Reporters throw questions and microphones at her from every direction as she attempts to go from Point A to Point B regardless of how short the distance is. This PR bombardment occurs in several scenes throughout the episode, both on the street and online, and we get to hear some of the hilarious and zany questions the reporters have for LA’s newest hero.

Many questions surround Abomination as Jen is escorted into the prison for his trial. Reporters ask questions about how she’ll defend him if he begins rampaging again, which is a good question if it ever happens. They also pose wilder questions, inquiring if she is one of Blonsky’s seven soulmates, with one website claiming she is pregnant with Abomination’s baby.

Reporters also ask for a scoop on her status with The Avengers, as she supposedly was rejected by the team. It’s a funny yet curious look at how the general population of the MCU would handle superhero news. There’d certainly be new rumors daily, and tabloids would flood newsstands and grocery stores claiming this or that about any hero. Rumors and stories would flood fast considering how public many of the heroes' battles are as everyone and their brother claims to have seen something they didn’t or hyperbolizing and fabricating moments that might not have happened quite the way they retell them.

Additionally, Jen finds herself at the center of online hate as the episode targets the all-to-real subject of toxic masculinity. In a montage of different social media videos, posts, and comments, dude-bros whine about the oversaturation of female superheroes, looking for a way to ‘cancel’ She-Hulk and bring back male superheroes (which there is certainly no shortage of). While it is still satire at its core, it is glaringly close to reality as this type of online whining and debate occurs regularly (especially with this very show) over anything they feel the need to complain about. It’s happening right now and it isn’t hard to find, because just like the misogynistic trolls depicted in the episode, some people have no shame.

The No Way Home Reference

During Jen’s discussion with Wong, she tells him the video is incriminating and the parole board will not release Blonsky because of it. The Sorcerer Supreme misunderstands Jen, believing she is referring to mind-wiping the parole board. Wong gives Jen a knowing glance and smirks, stating he will not be erasing anyone’s mind, not again, as it is way too messy a process. And of course, after the fiasco that occurred in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Wong would know to stay away from such ideas. Especially when there is always an easier solution, like simply calling MIT, or in Jen’s case, getting Wong to testify, which was what she was actually trying to propose to him earlier on.

This is the second MCU project to mention the fallout of No Way Home, the first being Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and as Spider-Man is a major player in the MCU, it will be intriguing to see how the 'everyone has forgotten about Peter Parker’ plot point will impact Peter’s relationship with the mantle of Spider-Man in future projects.

Thor’s Inspirational Speeches

You may be shocked to hear this, but as it turns out, Thor quotes are not admissible in a court of law. In the B story of the episode, Augustus “Pug” Pugliese is in the process of helping Jen’s former co-worker, Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) prosecute his ex-girlfriend for fraud. The ex-girlfriend in question is Runa (Peg O’Keef) a shapeshifting Light Elf from New Asgard. Allegedly, Runa catfished Dennis into believing she was Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion and siphoned $175,000 worth from him in the form of gifts, misguided acts of love, and other extravagant expenses. During the trial, Runa attempts to sway the judge to her side of things, quoting a memorable line from Thor: Ragnarok where he tells the Asgardian survivors of Ragnarok that “Asgard is not a place, it’s a people.” Somehow, the judge understands this line to be a quote from Thor, either due to the over-commercialization of New Asgard seen in Thor: Love and Thunder or just due to the meta nature of the series and dismisses Runa, declaring that “Thor’s inspiration speeches are not admissible in court.” So if you were ever planning on quoting the God of Thunder when you take the stand, maybe pick another superhero.

While there is a case to be made that self-absorbed, misogynist Dennis was aware of the fact he was not dating the real Megan Thee Stallion, he wins his suit and is awarded back the money, much to the chagrin of Runa who is sentenced to six months, not for fraud, but for her impersonation of the judge from earlier in the trial.

The Abomination Situation

By the end of this episode, Emil Blonsky is a free man. Having served his sentence after the destruction he caused in The Incredible Hulk and being cleared of his prison break by Wong’s testimony, things are looking up for Blonsky. There is just one thing the parole board is concerned about. Releasing Blonsky also means releasing The Abomination, who the board fears could present himself at any moment, even if Blonsky doesn’t intend for it to happen.

Blonsky, eager to be free, provides a live demonstration for the board, transforming into Abomination at will. Much like Jen in She-Hulk form, Blonsky is able to remain in command of his monstrous state and retains his own consciousness as he calmly states, “As you can see, I’m in full control.” While it was a drastic move and heavily discouraged by Jen, Blonsky’s controlled transformation is enough to convince the parole board to release him as long as he wears an inhibitor device.

Blonsky’s ability to maintain consciousness in Abomination form is particularly interesting as it means any moves he makes going forward will be his own unswayed decisions. It’s likely that his intense self-discipline and meditation combined with his continual solitude is what provided him the ability to fully control his Abomination form, but it is anybody’s guess as to if Blonsky will keep his word and lock Abomination away indefinitely. Of course, there is the case of the inhibitor that should keep him on the straight and narrow, but it feels like Blonsky could get around that if he needed to.

She-Hulk’s Comic Origins

Image via Marvel Comics

During the media bombardment, Jen is asked an intriguing question as she walks briskly by. The reporter hastily inquires if Jen got her powers from a mafia hit gone wrong. And while that may sound crazy to Jen and the audience, another rumor started by who knows who, but it might sound familiar to fans of the comics.

Created by Stan Lee, She-Hulk first debuted in Marvel Comics in 1980. While she was still an attorney, Jen’s origins differed in the sense that she actually did get her powers because of a mob hit gone wrong. Her father, Morris (Mark Linn-Baker), who we met in Episode 2, is a Sheriff for Los Angeles County in the comics and his position in law enforcement put Jen in danger with the mob. Jen ended up being shot and severely wounded by a mobster who had a history with Morris. Desperately needing a blood transfusion, the only match around was her cousin Bruce, who donated his blood to save Jen’s life. From that point on, the origins match up as Bruce’s blood transformed Jen’s own and gave her hulk abilities.

The Fourth Wall Continues to Break

Image via Disney+

One of the most unique and recognizable aspects of She-Hulk is Jen’s inexplicable ability to break the fourth wall and communicate with the audience. This episode featured a heavy amount of this as Jen addressed several things occurring in the show.

First off, as Jen is driving to meet with Blonsky for his trial, she talks to Nikki on the phone about how to get in contact with Wong. Suddenly, the conversation halts, and Jen, taking both hands off the wheel, leans towards the camera and addresses the audience. As it turns out, she already knows how much we all love Sorcerer Supreme and Phase 4 cameo king, Wong. Jen explains that she gets the excitement, but warns the audience not to get caught up in the many cameos the show has featured (Bruce, Abomination, Wong… Daredevil) as it is her show, after all.

The second fourth wall break feels almost necessary as it brings some closure to the odd format of the episode. Much more common in sitcoms, episodes will feature two different plots in order to fit the majority of the cast in the episode. It also allows for different character pairing and more dedicated time to specific plotlines. It isn’t something you’d typically see in a Disney+ Marvel show, but this episode specifically had a distinct side plot.

While half of the episode was about Blonsky’s trial, the other half was about the odd shapeshifting elf/MeganThee Stallion fraud trial. It felt a bit disconnected from the main story and Jen distinctly points this out when Pug meets up with her and Nikki at a bar. As Pug sits down with Nikki, Jen leans into the camera, staring straight at the audience to say, “Connecting the A and B story. Nice.”

The Wrecking Crew + Mystery Boss

The final scene of the episode introduces the Wrecking Crew to the MCU as they attempt to subdue Jen. After being grabbed from behind, Jen is momentarily stunned before remembering she can just Hulk-out, which immediately halts the situation. Stepping out from the shadows, the full Wrecking Crew is revealed.

Created by Sal Buscema and Len Wein the Wrecking Crew first debuted in 1974 and is comprised of four villains, The Wrecker, Piledriver, Bulldozer, and Thunderball. In the show, the crew each boasts different enchanted-looking construction-themed weapons. Jen jokes with the men, asking if they robbed an Asgardian construction site, before defeating them with ease. One of the members, Thunderball, attempts to stab She-Hulk with a needle to extract her blood, but her Hulk-enhanced skin only bends the syringe.

Once they’ve scampered away to their van, one of the wrecking crew members asks if Thunderball (Justin Eaton) was able to get a sample. When he responds no, the crew looks shaken, with one remarking that “the boss will be mad.” As we’ve seen in previous projects, Marvel loves to allude to villains several episodes before they debut, usually never by name. ‘The Boss’ could be a lot of people in the vast MCU, but who specifically would want a sample of Jen’s gamma-infused blood? As Bruce warned Jen in Episode 1, no one should ever get ahold of his blood as it can be synthesized and distributed, something which would certainly cause mass chaos for the world. There are several contenders for who may be after She-Hulk’s blood, but the most compelling of the bunch would be The Leader.

The Leader is a Hulk villain from the comics, created in 1964 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko who appeared in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 as Samuel Sterns and was later teased transforming into the supervillain The Leader in a post-credit tease. While many plot points from The Incredible Hulk have understandably been left behind, considering Tim Roth’s return to the role of Emil Blonsky/Abomination, it wouldn’t be out of the question for Tim Blake Nelson to return as a fully-formed Leader and provide a serious threat for She-Hulk. Though it isn’t entirely clear what The Leader’s motive for gaining She-Hulk’s blood would be, it doesn’t require much explanation as it would surely be used for no good.

Megan Thee Stallion

Image via Disney+

And we can’t forget the post-credits. Going three for three, this week’s episode features another hilarious stinger, this time featuring Megan Thee Stallion. While she was mentioned throughout and appeared for a split second halfway through the episode, it isn’t until the post-credit scene that she is actually featured. Jen, absolutely star-struck, has just signed Megan as her newest client. To celebrate, the pair twerk to Megan’s song ‘Body’, and Jen, perhaps caught up in the moment, perhaps dead serious, makes a vow, “I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion.”

Megan Thee Stallion may need Jen to “dial it back,” but the same can’t be said for the series. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has maintained its comedic tone as well as proven itself to be a bold satire with the ability to light the internet on fire, both in the MCU and in real life, in other words, keep it coming! New episodes of the series premiere each Thursday on Disney+.