This week marks the fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as the show nears its halfway mark. In it, a question was posed that many trade magicians residing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have about their careers from time to time with its title, “Is This Not Real Magic?”

As sorcery and witchcraft gradually become more commonplace throughout the MCU, the simpler stunts like pulling a rabbit out of a hat and sawing assistants harmlessly in half are becoming a dying art. Amateur magician and expelled Kamar-Taj student Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) finds this out for himself as his last-ditch effort to engage his audience through the use of a Sling Ring lands him in legal trouble with Wong (Benedict Wong). Easter eggs and pop culture abound throughout as the episode explores what constitutes real magic.

Johnny Donny Blaze

At the very beginning of the episode, Donny Blaze, a magician who consistently refers to himself in the third person, is struggling to keep the audience awake as his magical acts like ‘levitation’ and ‘summoning fire’ in his hands earns him half-hearted claps from his small, confused audience. Realizing that he is losing them, Donny frantically calls for a volunteer. Enter, Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) (with two N’s, one Y, but it’s not where you think) Wong’s soon-to-be bestie and party girl always in search of the next party. In a desperate attention-grab, Donny grabs his sling ring and opens a portal that consumes Madisynn.

While Donny Blaze may be nothing more than a Kamar-Taj reject turned cheesy magician, his name is shockingly familiar to another Marvel character, a major player that has yet to be introduced into the MCU: Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider. So it should come as no surprise that theories spread like wildfire across the internet about Ghost Rider’s potential appearance leading up to the show, fueled by a teaser that featured the magician’s poster. Convincing many of the appearances, it turns out the ‘D’ in Donny was mistaken for a ‘J’. While Donny may not be the Blaze we were hoping for, there is plenty of time for Ghost Rider to show up in later MCU entries, especially with the rise of other mystical characters like Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, and Blade.

What’s Wongers Watching?

One of the best recurring bits in the episode is a look into what Wong is currently binging. Before Madisynn literally drops in, we meet Wong at home in Kathmandu, Nepal, turning on the TV and dancing over to the couch as The Sopranos theme plays. According to his TV, Wong is on Season 5, Episode 12, "Long-Term Parking," which features a major character’s death.

Falling out of a portal unannounced, Madisynn is disoriented and inexplicably holding a still-beating heart as a very puzzled Wong pieces together what has just happened. She describes her experience in another dimension, specifically how she made a deal with a talking goat to return home in exchange for six drops of her blood. Madisynn seems incredulously unphased by the hellish events she just described, and is instead more invested in The Sopranos, as she drunkenly spoils the episode for Wong.

A bit further into the episode, Wong is again binging another show, but instead of The Sopranos, he’s watching This is Us (perhaps Madisynn ended up spoiling The Sopranos in its entirety). He is completely immersed, stretched across his couch, clutching a throw pillow before Donny Blaze sling rings in, begging for Wong’s help against a horde of demon bats. While he is quick to leap into action, Wong makes sure Donny knows he’s only helping for the universe’s sake.

Lastly, at the end of the episode, Wong’s new bestie Madisynn joins him to binge This is Us, munching on popcorn, and discussing their favorite drinks. The only question is what will Marvel’s newest dynamic duo watch next? Having just concluded its six-season run and combined with the fact that it’s a legal drama, Better Call Saul would be the perfect fit granted they’ve already watched Breaking Bad.

Twitter Armor

On her way to work, Jen (Tatiana Maslany) breaks the fourth wall again, addressing the audience about Wong’s return. She elaborates, “God, everybody loves Wong. It’s like giving the show Twitter armor for a week.” Of course by Twitter armor, Jen is referring to the explosive nature of online users who are easily upset by something they dislike from the show.

Jen jokes that the inclusion of Wong, a character who is well-liked and revered across all corners of the internet, will protect the show from Twitter trolls' aimless critiques until the next episode. This is just another great example of how well She-Hulk handles its meta references and understands the kind of series it is. The showrunners are aware of what goes on between fans online and have built lines into the script to call Twitter users out, just like they did in last week’s episode. The self-awareness of She-Hulk is more enjoyable as even in its critique of online behavior, it continues to occur, further embellishing the satire.

She-Hulk’s Wardrobe

Though it’s never directly pointed out, the episode does a great job explaining how Jen handles a certain garment problem that comes with being a Hulk: namely, ruining human-sized clothing mid-transformation. While this used to be a frequent happening for Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), circumstances for Jen are a bit different. One of her stipulations for working at GLK&H is that she maintains her She-Hulk form while on the clock, so once Jen steps foot in the door she has to go green. But driving to work in She-Hulk form would be quite claustrophobic and Hulking out at work would create the ultimate wardrobe malfunction, so Jen has found a happy medium.

As we see her preparing to leave for work, Jen is dressed in a noticeably baggy suit, her sleeve consuming her hand as she packs her briefcase. Later, in her office as She-Hulk, Jen is wearing the same suit, but it is now a perfect fit. Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) even makes a point to Jen that she needs new clothes, as she has worn the same outfit multiple times. But as Jen rebuttals, there isn’t much in the way of clothing that fits her She-Hulk form.

Jen’s To-Do List

Starting work for the day, Jen reviews her enormous list of tasks on her computer. It’s impossible to catch everything, but a few notable tasks are worth mentioning:

‘Prepare guidance language for Blonsky inhibitor’ - The inhibitor was mentioned last week but the questions around it still remain: Who manufactures and provides it? Is it reliable? Is it the same as Bruce’s? Only time will tell.

‘Order highlighters from supply clerk (PURPLE/GREEN)’ - A fun nod to Hulk and She-Hulk’s iconic color scheme.

‘Edit to-do list (2 hrs)’ - Jen’s list is so extensive that it may need its own to-do list… or perhaps it’s just a procrastination technique.

‘Buy and read “How to Make Friends and Influence People”’ - An homage to Dale Carnegie’s bestseller self-help book “How to Win Friends and Influence People”.

‘Sign up for big and tall membership’ - Directly relates back to her aforementioned wardrobe struggles as She-Hulk.

‘Gym (lol)’ - Does a Hulk need to work out?

‘Follow up with Blonsky’s soulmates’ - Are they really buying property for him to live out a tranquil life far away from the destruction Abomination brought, or is it all an elaborate ruse?

‘Order those new Cheetos you saw’ - As Episode 1 establishes, Jen is a Cheeto connoisseur.

‘Order more chopsticks’ - And she eats them with chopsticks.

‘Stop wasting chopsticks’ - Reusable chopsticks, perhaps?

‘File discovery request for Kraft v Soule’ - Fun Easter egg for She-Hulk comic writers David Anthony Kraft and Charles Soule .

and . ‘Follow up on Jansen Class-Action’ - Another hidden reference, this time to comic book inker Klaus Jansen.

Discouraged by her rough dating experiences, Jen caves to Nikki’s suggestion and creates a dating profile for She-Hulk. Immediately, her phone explodes with notifications of new matches, an experience she describes to the audience as “demoralizing for Jen.”

In a series of several scenes, Jen (as She-Hulk) meets a collection of interesting dudes. The first is eager to brag about his deadlift max, which is nothing compared to Jen’s estimation of one ton. The second is a pretentious-looking guy wearing a flat-top newsboy hat and scarf. He informs Jen that his film just premiered at Sundance and that it just so happens to be about a lawyer. It’s humorous that Sundance, a renowned film festival, is mentioned in a Marvel project, considering the continuous discussion about how Marvel can’t ever be considered cinema. While it could be looked at as a throwaway line to fulfill a character quirk in Jen’s peanut gallery of dates, it’s fun, considering the show’s nature, to view this as a tongue-in-cheek jab at snooty cinephiles.

The last date in the montage is a guy who is a little too invested in She-Hulk’s escapades. He geeks out about She-Hulk’s battle against Titania (Jameela Jamill), which he refers to as “incredible”. Jen laughs at the mention, noting that people love to use the word around her because of her cousin, The Incredible Hulk. He proceeds to riddle her with questions concerning her invulnerability and even asks if vibranium could wound her. Jen tolerates the questions, but it’s all over when he refers to her as a "specimen." Though his intentions clearly weren’t sinister, there is someone out there actively trying to get ahold of She-Hulk’s blood and after everything she confirmed about her impenetrability, our mystery villain may need to ramp up his efforts.

Things, unfortunately, don’t end great for Jen as the one guy she connected with, a muscular pediatric oncologist, bolts out of her apartment the morning after when he sees Jen out of She-Hulk form.

She-Hulk™

Things aren’t going great for Jen, and they aren’t about to get any better as she answers the knock at her door. Immediately identifying the knocker as a process server, she finds herself at the center of a new legal battle of her own — over her own name. Filed by Titania Worldwide LLC, Jen is being sued for misuse of a trademark. The trademark in question? She-Hulk.

Though Jen has since adjusted to the moniker, her rival from Episode 1, Titania, has trademarked the name, therefore giving her the rights to its usage. It’s clearly a ploy of some sort to drag Jen out for a rematch but whether they’ll square off in court, in a brawl, or both is yet to be seen. One thing is for certain, we haven’t seen the last of Titania as she fights the petty fight to take away Jen’s superhero name.

A Fun Tag

After dealing with the process server, Jen looks to the camera and addresses the audience, agreeing with what we’re all thinking, kind of a bummer way to end this episode”. But as she walks out of frame, she promises a “fun tag” will appear after the credits to cheer us up. And a fun tag it is.

Back at Wong’s, Madisynn has joined along for the This is Us binge. Madisynn quizzes Wong about what drinks he’s had before and Wong tells her that he had a regrettable experience with vodka and yak milk. Madisynn is instantly intrigued and has to try the yak milk for herself. Wong says there is still some left over from the wedding, which could refer to Christine Palmer’s wedding at the beginning of Multiverse of Madness, but this seems unlikely considering Stephen Strange was the only Kamar-Taj student invited.

Finally, when Wong tells Madisynn that his favorite drink is a gin and tonic, she insists that they will find a place where they do bottomless gin and tonics. Maybe some karaoke too, Madisynn? Wong sings a mean “Hotel California.”

Introducing great new characters and spending some more time with fan favorites, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn’t losing any steam. With Titania poised to return and a certain other really good lawyer making his way to LA sometime soon, we’re in for a treat with the rest of the series. She-Hulk premieres new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.