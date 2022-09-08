Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk.In the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Wong (Benedict Wong) seeks legal help from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Instead of helping her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) as a witness, Wong needs her help in stopping Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), a former student-turned-cheesy magician, from wreaking havoc from his magic act at the Mystic Palace. Though Donny gives the Sorcerer Supreme unnecessary stress, he’s also responsible for bringing Wong a new friend through unlikely circumstances: LA party girl Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim).

Since his introduction in Doctor Strange, Wong is generally seen as the stoic rule-follower with few moments of humor or even a smile. He assists Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the study of the mystic arts and stands by his side to protect Earth-616 from threats across the multiverse. During the Blip, Wong is the source of stability for the sanctums, becoming the Sorcerer Supreme in Strange’s absence. After Strange returns and the Avengers beat Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame, Wong retains the title of Sorcerer Supreme.

There’s little we know about Wong and his life before Kamar-Taj. What glimpses we do get show that he’s a naturally funny man who does enjoy material pleasures. At the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he kicks it with Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) for some late-night karaoke. Wong also enjoys the musical stylings of Beyoncé, seen in the first Doctor Strange movie. Now that he’s Sorcerer Supreme, any free time for just himself to enjoy the simple things in life is few and far between, which includes catching up on some critically acclaimed TV.

As Sorcerer Supreme, his life can be isolating. He’s sworn an oath to protect Earth-616’s reality and carries the weight of that responsibility on his shoulders. While it’s good to have people in your life who are on similar “career paths,” being around the same people with the same mission could feel tiresome after a while. Maybe that’s why Wong chooses to escape into the mob world of The Sopranos or give himself an emotional outlet through This Is Us. While it’s great to have escapism through TV, it’s even better to have someone to watch with.

Enter Madisynn King– —a woman who’s always down to party and not afraid to make deals with goat demons named Jake; literally, though, she drops out of a portal into Kamar-Taj in the middle of Wong binge-watching The Sopranos. Though she’s drunk when she meets the Sorcerer Supreme in his living room, Madisynn forms a bond with Wong through their similar TV tastes. When she later appears as a witness in his case against Donny Blaze, Madisynn (still drunk) is genuinely excited to reunite with her new friend and help him out. Just when you think you’ve seen the last of her, Madisynn appears in the episode’s mid-credits scene chilling with Wong on the couch.

What could’ve been just a throwaway event to get the plot moving for the episode is the start of a beautiful friendship between Wong and Madisynn. Though he’s in contact with the Avengers, Wong needs a friend outside that circle, making Madisynn the friend he needs in his life. For one, she’s unbothered by being sent through portals and bargaining for her life with demons and goblins; if Wong needs to vent about the chaos of the multiverse, she seems like the right sounding board for Wong, most likely with a cocktail in hand.

Also, Madisynn is a supportive, loyal friend, already declaring herself besties with Wongers after just one interaction. When she appears in court, she attempts to give him advice for getting out of a texting-while-driving ticket. After she takes the stand, Madisynn goes over and sits next to her new friend. She silently claps for Wong after he gives a serious speech about retaining the balance of reality. Once court is adjourned, Madisynn suggests froyo with Wongers, even promising to talk more about The Sopranos. She makes time to spend with her new friend so that they can continue to talk TV together.

Something else that stands out about Madisynn is that she really wants to get to know the Sorcerer Supreme. During Episode 4’s mid-credits scenes while watching This Is Us together — whether this breaks the multiverse since Sterling K. Brown stars in This Is Us and Black Panther remains to be seen — she asks him about the different drinks he’s ever tried. Though he’s experimented with Long Island iced teas and vodka with yak milk, Wong has never tried a sloe gin fizz or blue Curaçao. Madisynn seems eager to have him try different cocktails, as well as herself trying yak milk. Madisynn is the one who’s going to remember, buzzed or not, her best friend’s favorite drink, and do whatever it takes to find it for him.

Let’s be honest: Stephen Strange isn’t a great friend. That’s not a knock on him as an overall character, but he tends to act more like a loner who occasionally works with others. Stephen was like this before his fateful car accident. Strange and Wong know a lot about each other’s lives; for instance, Wong knows about Stephen’s lingering feelings for Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), as seen by his surprise when Strange mentions he attended her wedding in Multiverse of Madness. However, neither of them gives off the impression that they’re besties. Wong watching TV alone suggests that he and Stephen spend their downtime just hanging out. Does Strange even know Wong’s go-to drink? Strange and Wong have a good partnership, even respect each other, but friendship is different.

Even though within one episode she’s proven to be a better friend than the former Sorcerer Supreme, Madisynn will have to work on keeping spoilers to herself. She spoils Wong, not once, but twice about The Sopranos; she offhandedly reveals the deaths of (spoilers) Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) and Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). If this continues to be a thing, she can channel that into a YouTube channel or TikTok series. Madisynn could easily make Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, into a viral sensation by recording him reacting to iconic moments on TV, like the infamous Red Wedding in Game of Thrones. The two of them would easily take social media by storm.

Perhaps the new duo should watch a series together that they haven’t seen to prevent more spoilers. Since it’s clear that HBO & NBC series are officially fair game in the MCU, there are a few shows in mind that could be great for the pair of drinking, binge-watching besties. Since another critically-acclaimed series has recently concluded, the two could marathon AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, since they both clearly enjoy dramatic shows with antihero protagonists. Another series Wong could immerse himself in New York escapism is The CW’s Gossip Girl; Wong could get really caught up in trying to figure out the identity of Gossip Girl or be invested in the relationship between Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester). Between Wong and Madisynn, the two of them can find a plethora of series to watch while taking a break from the madness in the world.

Who would’ve thought that out of She-Hulk we’d see the beginning of a friendship like this? Madisynn is the friend that we didn’t know Wong needed. She brings him out of his stoic nature to enjoy the material world in a way that his Avenger allies don’t often engage in. Let’s be real, we all need a friend like Madisynn who has our back, willing to chill while watching TV with a cocktail in hand. Wongers and Madisynn, besties 5eva. In the words of Madisynn, case closed!

New episodes of She-Hulk premiere each Thursday on Disney+.