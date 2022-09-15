At last, at long last, five weeks after making her debut on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by smashing through the courtroom wall like the Kool-Aid man, and one week after serving Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) with a lawsuit for copyright infringement, audiences finally came face to face with superpowered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil). And yes, she is every bit as frustrating as someone who calls themselves a "superpowered influencer" would be.

After last week ended with Jen being served with papers, this week's episode, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans," from director Anu Valia and writer Dana Schwartz, kicks off showing just how Titania has doubled down on the use of Jen's moniker. She uses the name far more than necessary in her commercial and has taken out massive billboards to promote her pop-up shop. Jen and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) head down there to confront Titania in person, but the influencer strikes that oh-so-perfect balance of falsely naive coldly calculating that makes for a great antagonist.

Back at the office, Nikki points out that it's not as though Jen ever really liked the name She-Hulk anyway, which Jen admits is true, but is also forced to realize that like it or not, it has become a part of her identity. Out of options, she consults with her fellow lawyer in the Superhuman Law Division, Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and together the two decide to countersue. Mallory advises Jen to make herself more presentable for court and find something more stylish to wear. Fortunately, Nikki and Pug (Josh Segarra) have that covered.

Through a series of lies, half-truths, and the purchase of bootleg Avengers (sorry, "Avongers") merchandise, Nikki and Pug manage to get Jen an appointment with Luke (Griffin Matthews), a designer who specializes in making clothing for superheroes. He is initially disappointed that all Jen wanted from him was a suit to wear to work, until she asks for something that can adapt to both Jen's 5'4" frame and She-Hulk's 6'7" one. Challenge accepted, and Luke is on the job. But art takes time, meaning that when Jen heads to court to face Titania (this time without throwing desks), she does so in her old clothes.

Their initial hearing is a mixed bag, with Titania's attorney claiming that Jen hates the use of the She-Hulk moniker, and Mallory countering with an example of one time Jen self-identified as She-Hulk. It's enough for the judge to consider, but not enough to rule in Jen's favor, so she and Mallory are tasked with finding other instances where she positively used the She-Hulk name prior to Titania filing the trademark. The solution, it turns out, is embarrassingly simple (and simply embarrassing). Since Jen made a dating profile as She-Hulk, all she has to do is call in the men she went on a string of terrible dates with, and they can back her up. To my personal astonishment, the men actually do back her up, and the lawsuit is decided in her favor. Titania, however, is furious at the turn of events and vows that this isn't over. Because of course it isn't.

Unlike the previous four weeks, this episode is the first without a cameo appearance from another MCU actor. There are plenty of references made to The Avengers, and to the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in particular, but none of them show up, finally allowing the cast to shine wholly on their own, and furthering She-Hulk's procedural style.

In particular, the additional time granted to the cast really cements Gonzaga as a delightful comedic presence on the show. Nikki's earnest affection for her friend paired with her dry, no-nonsense sarcasm adds a touch of levity and a grounding element to a show that might spiral into the absurd without it. Not that absurdity is a bad thing, of course, but consistency and a grounded-ness are what's really needed to help the show feel procedural as opposed to fantastical, and I'm glad Gonzaga finally had the space to take a more central role.

Following a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance two weeks ago, the show also finally makes use of Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Mallory is a far more serious person than Jen is, but by the end of the episode, she begins to warm up to her, and the two of them bond over the truly bleak prospects that online dating provides for women, generally speaking. Of course, many of us know happy couples who met online, but for every one of those stories, there are countless iterations of what Jen had to face in the courtroom, where mediocre men feel they're in a position to pass judgment on all she has to offer. As Mallory and Jen bond over this thing they seemingly have in common, I can't help but wonder if it wouldn't make more sense for them to cut their losses and just date each other instead. Unlikely, but food for thought all the same.

This is the first episode to end without a mid-credits scene. Then again, when your episode ends on a shot of Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) helmet in a hatbox, it's hard to think what sort of scene could top that particular tease. It's safe to assume, then, that we'll be seeing him next week. But until then, a few lingering questions: how do Jen's new clothes fit? Did Pug get his two pairs of Iron Man Threes? And most importantly: Jen mentions she feels safe walking home at night with her headphones in, which Nikki adds is every woman's dream. As true as that is, my question is: where exactly is she walking from when her office is in downtown LA and her house is in what looks like the Valley?

Rating: A-

The first five episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming on Disney+ now.