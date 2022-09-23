Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

She-Hulk returned this week with an episode that even Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) admits may be occurring at an inconvenient time for some viewers (i.e. no Daredevil this week). Titled “Just Jen,” Episode 6 is described to the audience by Jen as a “self-contained wedding episode.”

While the main focus is Jen and a certain wedding crasher, the secondary plot features Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) teaming up with Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) to deal with a new superhuman legal case. Both stories provide their own Easter eggs and weekly dose of meta pop culture, while ultimately working towards something much larger for the overall plot of the season.

An Inconvenient Time

Image via Disney+

“Just Jen” opens with a colorful box looming in the frame Walking over to open it, Jen is barraged by confetti that erupts from the package to reveal an invitation, asking Jen to be a bridesmaid in her high school friend, Lulu’s (Patti Harrison) wedding.

It becomes evident after the main title hits the screen this time displaying "Just Jen" instead of the usual "She-Hulk" that the plot of the episode will revolve around this wedding and not Daredevil (Charlie Cox), as last week’s ending alluded to. Jen, breaking the fourth wall, addresses this change in pace in her usual tongue-in-cheek fashion, “Yes,” she says, “it’s a self-contained wedding episode. And if you think this is happening at an inconvenient time, you’re right.” For Jen, it’s inconvenient, because when are weddings ever convenient? But for the portion of the audience hoping for an appearance from the Man Without Fear, it’s inconvenient because it means another week or two’s wait before his episode. Daredevil cameo aside, plenty happens at the wedding to keep the audience entertained, and Jen gets to wear one of Luke’s (Griffin Matthews) custom dresses too.

Mr. Immortal

Image via Disney+

With Jen out at work for the wedding, Mallory has to pick up her superhuman cases featuring what may be the zaniest one yet. Assisted by Nikki, Mallory takes point on a divorce settlement defending one Craig Hollis (David Pasquesi) — or Mr. Immortal, as he insists on being called.

Debuting in 1989, Mr. Immortal was created by John Byrne and first appeared in West Coast Avengers Vol. 2 #46. Mr. Immortal is the leader of the Great Lake Avengers in the comics and, as the name implies, he is immortal — meaning he can’t die... or doesn’t stay dead. While the ability to cheat death could be quite a useful power for a superhero, the Mr. Immortal in She-Hulk uses it to escape lackluster marriages. As Mr. Immortal explains to Mallory and Nikki, when a marriage isn’t working out for him (which can be something as small as “weird pajamas”) Craig walks into traffic or jumps from a building, essentially committing temporary suicide to escape his scenario. In his eyes, he's doing his partner a favor by sparing them a tough conversation — but in reality, he’s just avoiding confrontation in the most dramatic way possible.

His shenanigans have continued through numerous marriages and identities, with some of his exes even having children with him. And karma proves it is alive and well, as all nine of his previous engagements return for what they’re owed once they realized what happened. As one of his former spouses reveals, she found out about Mr. Immortal’s game after a link was sent to her for a website called Intelligencia, but more on that later. Mr. Immortal ends up taking the settlement and repaying his former spouses according to their individual requests.

The 'Twilight' Reference

She-Hulk has proven to be the champion of meta pop-culture references in the MCU as it has mentioned Inside Out and Shrek, among others. But this week another reference appears very briefly in a throwback to the late 2000s. Reigniting the now age-old debate, if only for a second, two of the other bridesmaids interrupt Lulu’s shallow conversation with Jen to ask if she is "Team Edward" or "Team Jacob."

This is in reference to The Twilight Saga which was all the conversation a decade ago as fans debated whether protagonist Bella Swan deserved to end up with a vampire, Edward, or a werewolf, Jacob. Lulu has no problem with the interruption, abruptly leaving Jen to tell the bridesmaids they need to let the debate rest. Lulu also mentions that she dated both the actors… so does Robert Pattinson exist in the MCU? Better yet, do they have The Batman there?

Titania the Wedding Crasher

Image via Disney+

Jen already has her hands full being the butt of the joke at Lulu’s wedding. Her groomsmen is a scrappy puppy named Jonathan, and she’s being told she needs to iron the groomsmen's clothing. Clearly, she was invited out of pity, but things don’t get any better when Titania (Jameela Jamil) makes a surprise appearance. Claiming she is dating a friend of Lulu’s, Titania has yet again found a way to slither into Jen’s life and torment her — though as Jen puts it, it seems Titania is a little obsessed with her.

Titania is just looking to pick a fight as she comes after a very drunk Jen, punching her in the face and insisting she turn into She-Hulk. Titania continues her mission to publicly humiliate Jen by telling her that she doesn’t get over anything, but the issues Titania has with She-Hulk are the ones she created herself. Barging into a courtroom in anger, stealing She-Hulk’s name via trademark — everything She-Hulk does in response is just to defend herself or others.

The pettiness continues as Titania shoves Jen, begging for her to transform into She-Hulk once more. Jen is unable for a minute, too drunk to Hulk out, but once she does the wedding fight is over as quickly as it began. She-Hulk goes 3-3 as she beats Titania once again, leading her to trip and knock out her veneers in front of a phone-toting audience. Titania leaves in embarrassed anger, stealing the top of the wedding cake on her way out. It’s likely not the last we’ve seen of Titania as she will most likely try and fail to enact her revenge on She-Hulk once more in a future episode.

Jen Checks in on Bruce Banner

In a brief scene, an inebriated Jen calls Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) to ask about his whereabouts. She drunkenly rambles into the phone, saying she has been trying to get ahold of him for “weeks, or months, or days, or whatever.” She then calls him a “ding-dong” and insists he calls back.

As we know from Episode 2, Bruce is currently en route to Sakaar to settle something that we can only surmise occurred during the events of Thor: Ragnarok. While the reasoning behind his trip is yet to be revealed, it will most likely culminate in a new Hulk storyline, bringing him back into the main fold of the MCU and possibly introducing some more Hulks in the process.

The In-Chedible Hulk

Image via Disney+

As the DJ at Lulu’s wedding, “Just Jen” features the return of Jen’s cousin and Best Buy manager Ched (Nicholas Cirillo). Enthusiastic as ever, Ched, is ready to get the party started, clad in a bucket hat and sunglasses. The funniest part about his appearance, however, is his shirt, which reads "DJ Inchedible" with a picture of Hulk below. Apparently when Ched DJs for gigs, he channels his cousins under the name DJ Inchedible Hulk. It’s not a major Easter egg or anything, but a good pun is always appreciated.

Intelligencia

Image via Disney+

Mentioned by one of Mr. Miracle’s ex-spouses earlier in the episode, Intelligencia is a website described as Mallory as the one used by "hateful man babies." Nikki makes note of the name, writing it down and circling it for them to look into later. After they finish with Mr. Immortal’s case, Nikki and Mallory investigate the website. Nikki wants to read one article, but they are prompted to join the website in order to read it.

Creating a fake account under the username ‘SHEhulk_sux000’ and remaining anonymous with her name and location, Nikki gains access to the full site and uncovers something rather concerning. Stumbling onto a page titled "Cancel She-Hulk," Nikki and Mallory find themselves scrolling a Reddit-type website where men rant about how much they hate She-Hulk. The page is filled with misogynistic memes both about Jen and She-Hulk, as well as several posts conspiring on how to kill her. The message board includes posts like "8 Reasons She-Hulk Needs to Die" and "How Do We Kill She-Hulk?" which include paparazzi photos of Jen with red crosshairs edited over her face. Though Nikki wants to tell Jen about the site, Mallory tells her to let it go and allow her to live her life. Nikki reluctantly agrees to keep quiet about it until moments later when the scene cuts to her explaining it all to Jen via voicemail as she drives home.

While Intelligencia appears to be open to the public in the MCU, it may be a front for something much larger and more sinister. Created by Jeff Parker and Paul Pelletier in 2009, the comics version of Intelligencia is a group made up of Marvel’s most devious masterminds. One of its members, The Leader, is particularly notable for his history with Hulk and She-Hulk. Last appearing in The Incredible Hulk, Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) hadn’t quite become the villainous Leader yet. They teased his transformation at the end of the film but nothing has come of it — until now. As confirmed at D23 earlier this month, Nelson will be returning to the role in Captain America: New World Order and he may very well be the mysterious boss out to get She-Hulk’s blood.

HulkKing

Image via Disney+

As Nikki and Mallory dig deeper into Intelligencia, we can see the administrator of the site is someone named HulkKing, a name that is accompanied by a Hulk emoji wearing a crown. After Nikki alerts Jen about Intelligencia, we get a view of a lab similar to that shown in Episode 3, featuring a live feed of Jen at the wedding as well as her vitals and blood makeup.

Now may be a good time to mention Josh (Trevor Salter) the guy who takes a shine to Jen at the wedding. Stating that he is a friend of the groom, he chats with her throughout the episode and seems genuinely nice. He's the only one that isn't harassing her or giving her chores to do and that is about as much information as we need to perceive him as an upstanding dude, but the livestream seen in the lab remains a concern. How do they know about the wedding, and how are they monitoring Jen? However they are managing to spy on her, please keep Josh out of it. Jen's already been through the wringer; she doesn't need the only nice person at the wedding to be playing her too.

If the live feed isn’t concerning enough, a message pops up on the screen, asking if the next phase of the plan is ready. The message is from HulkKing and features the same emoji. Additionally, a scientist, seen only from the neck down, carries a broken syringe, the same one the Wrecking Crew attempted to use on Jen. He sets it down next to a case full of three larger, much more menacing syringes, closing the lid on the case as the episode draws to an end.

To recap, HulkKing, who is directly linked to Intelligencia, is also seemingly the boss that sent The Wrecking Crew after She-Hulk in Episode 3, and it appears they have revised their plan to get Jen’s blood. While the villain’s identity and motives still remain a mystery, it is more clear than ever that they are committed to finishing what they started.

This episode was the second of the series to not feature a post-credit scene at the end, instead favoring the cryptic villain tease to close out the episode. With only three episodes left, and Daredevil still set to appear in one of them, it will be intriguing to see how the villain is handled and revealed as well as what their ultimate plan is for She-Hulk. Whatever HulkKing and Intelligencia’s scheme plans are for She-Hulk, one thing’s for sure, she will have to become more than "just Jen" in order to stop them. She-Hulk premieres new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.