Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.

On top of its usual meta references and glances at the camera, Episode 9 let Jen take a sledgehammer to the fourth wall as she literally broke Disney+ — and once she made it down to Marvel Studios, she had some very pressing questions for the powers that be, leaving plenty of Easter eggs to analyze in her wake.

The Savage She-Hulk

The opening of the episode is a phenomenal homage to the 1978 show The Incredible Hulk. We are re-introduced to Jen through this intro as it dramatizes her transformation into She-Hulk. The different aspect ratio and grainy film make it all feel very WandaVision-y. When the title hits the screen, it reads The Savage She-Hulk, accompanied by the split frame of Jen Walters and She-Hulk. While serving as a nice bit of nostalgia and paying respects to earlier projects, this is also meant to pick up from where we left off last week with Jen nearly losing control as She-Hulk.

More Movie References

Without a job, Jen is forced to move out of her apartment and back in with her parents. As she enters her room, there is a Legally Blonde poster on her door and an Erin Brockovich one above her bed. These are two well-known, woman-led lawyer films, so it’s no wonder Jen would be a fan of the films. From what we’ve seen Jen does enjoy a bit of pop culture, so it’s a fun nod to show that the movies are what inspired her to pursue her career as a lawyer.

Mighty Thor

As Pug (Josh Segarra) works his way into the Intelligencia event, he tries to blend in with a group of dudebros. One of the guys is discussing how much he hates Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman). Mighty Thor is the name Jane Foster adapts after gaining the ability to wield Mjolnir, rightfully earning the title. The dudebro, however, calls her “Lady Thor” and says that she sucks. He then clarifies that he isn’t saying that just because she is a “female” and that he would have had the same criticisms if she was a male. The dizzyingly confusing misogynistic logic that the Intelligencia crowd uses is humorous but equally sad as it is exactly how those in the real world have voiced their opinions on characters like Mighty Thor and She-Hulk. As per usual, She-Hulk has done a phenomenal job with its blunt satire of certain MCU fanboys.

She-Hulk Breaks Disney+

The wildest moment in She-Hulk and something that will stand as a new MCU highlight is when Jen decides that her finale is too cluttered. Emil is transforming into Abomination again, breaking his promise to Jen. Todd (Jon Bass) reveals himself to be HulkKing, injecting himself with She-Hulk’s blood and turning into a hulk of his own. Titania busts in through the wall (does she ever use the door?!) and Bruce drops down from the ceiling to save Jen. A lot is going on, too much. And just when you start to think that this is a ridiculous amount of finale-cramming, Jen looks at you and agrees.

While it may at first feel like a genuine attempt at some hodgepodge of a finale, a sudden wave of relief is felt when Jen voices our feelings, stating that this doesn’t make any sense. Her sharp call-outs of MCU tropes have been delightful throughout the show while the writers at Marvel are aware She decides to resolve the issue in the best way possible – by crashing Disney+.

Suddenly we leave the show and enter the Marvel splash page of Disney+. The idea is that you, the viewer, were upset with the finale and hit the menu button to leave mid-show. On the splash page, the whole Marvel Studios collection is there: I Am Groot, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, WandaVision, etc. Suddenly, we hear Jen’s disembodied voice, and she isn’t gonna let the fact that you left her show stop her. Breaking her inhibitor she punches the She-Hulk panel off of the screen and hops through it, deciding to go to Marvel Studios’ Assembled. Hoping out of her show, she latches onto Shang-Chi’s cover and swings down to Assembled, kicking her way inside. It’s quite a surreal scene as our protagonist looks around their own streaming platform at the competition. It looks like she chose the right show because she quickly finds her way into the writer’s room.

K.E.V.I.N.

On a mission to fix her finale, She-Hulk is told by the writers that she needs to address her issues with a man named Kevin. Pushing her way past security (after signing an NDA, of course) She-Hulk makes it to Kevin’s office. It’s a giant room covered in multiple screens. The screens display several events spanning all the phases of the MCU. Avengers, Black Panther, Endgame, and more are all on display as the Marvel fanfare plays. As Jen is taking it all in, a robot drops from the ceiling to greet her. He is equipped with three primary-colored, whirring lenses and two small arms. He also has a small black hat-like visor over his lenses with text that reads “K.E.V.I.N.” at the top.

While the robot explains that K.E.V.I.N. stands for Knowledge Enhanced Visual Connectivity Nexus, it is abundantly clear to MCU fans that this is a straightforward reference to Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios. The expectation that Feige would show up and not some robot AI is poked fun at when K.E.V.I.N. asks She-Hulk if she was expecting a man to be in charge of everything. It’s an entertaining twist and makes me wonder if Jen will ever bring up the fact that K.E.V.I.N. is the one in control of all their stories in her future MCU appearances.

The VFX Team

One of the great things that She-Hulk has done throughout the season, but most prominently here, is call out Marvel Studios for their flaws. One big discussion has been the amount of VFX work that Marvel requires considering the number of projects they produce in such a short amount of time. K.E.V.I.N. asks She-Hulk to turn back into Jen because of how expensive the VFX is for her appearance. He also asks her to transform once the camera has left her so that they don’t have to depict the transformation. During his explanation of budget and camera angles, K.E.V.I.N. mentions that the VFX team has moved on to another project and as he says this the Wakandan drums can be heard. This is a reference to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is out in a little under a month, on November 11.

Upon her change back to Jen, K.E.V.I.N. informs her that he is the one who makes all the decisions for the MCU and explains he possesses “the most advanced entertainment algorithm in the world," also adding that it produces "near-perfect products." When Jen pries about the meaning behind “near-perfect," K.E.V.I.N. admits that some projects are better than others. Marvel Studios' self-awareness throughout She-Hulk has humanized itself through Jen’s fourth wall breaks and shows humility for the giant content machine that it is, even if it is done through satire.

Daddy Issues

While Jen is changing the ending of her show and weeding out all of the unnecessary and/or confusing fluff, she decides to take the time to ask K.E.V.I.N. some of her burning MCU questions. First and foremost, Jen is naturally concerned about the high rate of dad-related issues in the MCU. She begins to spiral and as she lists the number of heroes with daddy-centric issues it almost seems like they’re growing exponentially. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has standard daddy issues, referencing his struggle with his father Howard (John Slattery) referenced throughout films like Iron Man 2, Civil War, and Endgame. Brothers Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) share their daddy issues with Odin (Anthony Hopkins). And Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), as Jen puts it, deals with “two daddies, two issues,” referring to his struggle with his birth father, Ego (Kurt Russell), and somewhat-adoptive father, Yondu (Michael Rooker), who Peter comes to accept right before Yondu’s untimely death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And with Skaar now officially in the MCU perhaps there will be room for one more in the “Daddy Issues” club.

The X-Men

It’s fleeting and quickly dismissed by K.E.V.I.N., but we can’t ignore Jen’s next question. She-Hulk marks the first official mention of the X-Men in the MCU as Jen uses her time with K.E.V.I.N. to ask when they will appear. She flashes a goofy grin at us and gives a thumbs up but K.E.V.I.N. shoots her down, stating he cannot answer her.

Though it is still likely years away, we have been getting more and more references to the X-Men this year. In Ms. Marvel the X-Men: The Animated Series theme plays briefly as it is revealed that Kamala (Iman Vellani) is a mutant and not an Inhuman. Ryan Reynolds announced the release of Deadpool 3 and dropped the huge news that Hugh Jackman will be returning to the role of Wolverine for the film. And there have been two indirect references to Wolverine throughout the course of She-Hulk. It may be a bit of a wait, but they’re coming. She-Hulk will make sure of it.

Daredevil

Though he seemingly left for New York in last week’s episode, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) literally jumps in to close help out Jen… but he’s a little late. With Todd in custody and Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) going back to prison, the situation is all wrapped up.

When Daredevil drops out of the sky, he looks a bit confused as to what he is doing, as if he just materialized there. Though it isn’t explained, odds are his appearance is thanks to K.E.V.I.N. – either he listened to Jen’s wishes for Matt to return, or figured it would please the fans. Either way, it’s great to see him back.

Matt tags along with Jen to a family get-together, where he is peppered with questions by Jen’s relatives. Matt mentions he has his own practice in Hell’s Kitchen but still doesn’t mention Nelson and Murdock by name. Matt’s income is also brought into question and Jen’s father (Mark Linn-Baker) mentions that he needs to make money if he has any chance at raising kids in LA. Matt and Jen are both taken aback by the implications of the statement and Matt clarifies he is only staying for a week.

Skaar

Before the questioning can get any more awkward, Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) arrives at the party, and he’s not alone. The series has been teasing Hulk’s mysterious involvement with Sakaar since its start and Episode 9 gives our first indication of what Bruce was up to.

Bruce introduces his son, Skaar (Wil Deusner), to the family and everyone greets him excitedly, though I have to assume that the questions will come flooding in later. Skaar was created in 2006 by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., first appearing in World War Hulk #5. He is the son of Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong and despite his massive Hulk appearance, in his human form, it is clear that he is only a child no older than twelve. We only see him for a second in She-Hulk, and he doesn’t have any dialogue but combined with Jen’s “save it for the movie” comment to K.E.V.I.N. earlier in the episode, it is all but confirmed that we have another Hulk movie heading our way. I’d imagine it will be a film like Black Widow or Captain Marvel occurring in the past and exploring what happened to Hulk while he was stranded on Sakaar as well as giving us more information on Skaar.

Coming to a close after nine episodes, She-Hulk accomplished its goal as a step back from the typical six-episode series as a fun legal comedy and went above and beyond with its plethora of MCU references and tie-ins. It also introduced more characters than I can think of and set up some new (and old) power players for the future of the MCU. Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk is a phenomenal and genuinely uplifting addition to the Marvel family, and it will be great to see her continue in the role as we near Phase 5 and beyond.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney+.