In an interview with Variety, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law creator, writer, and showrunner Jessica Gao gave some insight into the behind-the-scenes inner workings of the upcoming Disney+ series. From her earliest pitches in the MCU to the praising of the VFX artists who take on an "impossible task," the interview delves deep into the creation of the series with an outlook that any MCU fan would want to read. Among the many questions and quotes, one that stood out was the reveal that the series changed its order around, with what was shot as the series' pilot being moved much later in the series.

Variety's Adam B. Vary first asks about how conscious Gao is about the budget when she is writing scenes, to which Gao does explain that Keven Fiege was the one that told her “If I’m gonna watch a show called She-Hulk, I want to see She-Hulk.” She took this as "carte blanche" to write as she sees fit, though when they got the budget back for the series, there were definitely some changes that needed to be done. "It was like every week, I was told, 'Can you cut more She-Hulk scenes? Can you change more She-Hulk scenes to Jen? Can she be Jen in more scenes?' There were a lot of things that then had to be changed at the last minute to go from She-Hulk to Jen," said Gao. "Even in post, you know, we had to cut a lot of shots by virtue just because it was She-Hulk.

This question led to a follow-up about other changes that were made during the series production, which is when Gao explained the change in episode order. "The episode order was slightly different — we changed things up a little bit in post. Most of the pilot that you see was actually Episode 8. We waited until the very end of the season to really reveal her origin story." This would mean that the pilot episode was initially placed as the penultimate episode of the 9-episode series. Variety follows up by pointing out that that is the episode that includes many of the training scenes between She-Hulk and Smart Hulk that have been shown off in many of the trailers and asks if Gao and the team felt that they needed to those scenes more quickly. She said:

"There were several factors leading up to the decision, but really at the end of the day, we just realized people really wanted to know that information sooner. It was hard for them to not know the origin story and then get to know this character."

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Early Reactions Call it a Delight and Cameo-Filled

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka the titular She-Hulk. Along with her, the cast of the upcoming series includes Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox. Episodes of the series will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ on August 18. Check out a trailer for the upcoming series as well as its official synopsis down below.

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Variety