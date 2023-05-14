While Eternals failed to please critics and finished its theatrical run with a surprisingly low box office, the movie's game-changing ending should echo all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, we are talking about Tiamut, the planet-sized Celestial that emerged from the core of planet Earth and is now just hanging around in the ocean like a statue. And yet, almost two years after one of the weirdest moments in the MCU, there’s no one talking about it. Well, almost no one, as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law does have an Easter egg that connects Eternals’ ending to the bigger MCU.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Easter Egg Nods at ‘Eternals’

In Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) scours the internet while trying to find a new job after being unfairly fired. In a blink-and-you-miss moment, we get to look at a webpage Jen is reading on her computer. We barely have the time to read all the headlines on that page, but one of them asks, “Why is there a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean?” Of course, that headline is nodding at Tiamut and the events of Eternals. Still, it feels weird a giant statue lost in the ocean doesn’t make a bigger splash across the media.

Most of the events in Eternals happen in the shadows. So, the public is not aware Earth was used as an incubator for a god and that Thanos (Josh Brolin) delayed the end of the world with his Snap. So, as much as the Emergence represents a massive event in the MCU timeline, it’s reasonable that people are not aware they were used as fuel for an organic machine. However, it’s impossible to ignore a giant statue coming out of the ocean. In addition, since Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) helped to advance technology by decades, it’s even more implausible that no nation has sent radars capable of uncovering the truth about Tiamut. Finally, there’s the whole matter of Arishem showing up over the London sky two weeks after the Eternals interrupted Tiamut’s Emergence.

Since the timeline of the MCU can get blurry at times, some fans could argue that Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law took place right after Eternals and before Arishem’s appearance in the sky. That would explain why there’s no proper coverage of the giant statue in the ocean, as people are still learning about it. However, Arishem’s appearance would happen in the middle of the season if that were the case. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s events extends through multiple weeks, so there’s no way she is not aware that a giant person showed up in the sky right after a giant statue appeared in the ocean. And with these events set apart by only two weeks, it doesn’t take a genius to make the connection between Arishem and Tiamut.

While the MCU has many plot points they seemingly forgot about, nothing is as baffling as the rise of Tiamut in the ocean. An object that big would have caused earthquakes and maybe even changed the weather. The only reasonable explanation for Tiamut being reduced to a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Easter egg is that Marvel Studios is saving it for something bigger.

Guardians of the Galaxy showed how the decapitated head of a Celestial could become a mining station where people gather the valuable organic resources of the dead god. So, since Tiamut rose in the middle of the ocean, many different nations might be fighting for the right to claim its resources. In that case, it’s not that the people are just ignoring Tiamut. It’s that governments are blocking access to information. Hopefully, Tiamut’s petrified body will be addressed in future MCU projects instead of only in a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Easter egg.

Eternals and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are available on Disney+.