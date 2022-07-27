Comic book fans around the world are still recovering from all the news coming out of San Diego Comic Con, especially from Marvel Studios. One of the best parts of Marvel’s presentation was the final She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer. Now the studio has released a new featurette titled "I’m a Hulk” ahead of the show’s highly anticipated premiere next month.

The two-minute preview mainly focuses on stars Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, as well as executive producer Kevin Feige going over She-Hulk’s backstory and the zanier tone the series will have. We see new glimpses of the moment where Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk gets infused with Hulk’s blood, after she and her cousin Bruce Banner get into some kind of accident. (This is a change from the comics, where Jenn received an intentioanl transfusion from Bruce after an accident.) From there, we get to see how Jenn's law career is affected by becoming a superhero, and the unique style of humor that stems from the bizarre concoction of combining a procedural drama and your typical grand MCU adventure. This is really one of the first Marvel heroes in the MCU with an actual day job, and we’ll see She-Hulk struggling with the everyday affair while trying to accept her life as a Hulk.

She-Hulk was also famous in the comics for breaking the fourth wall, and this featurette dives head first into it, with a hilarious scene of Walters letting audiences know that this series won’t be a cameo-fest — well, minus Bruce Banner and Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), aka Abomination. The featurette also talks about finding the humanity in She-Hulk and, even though we’re all not 6’7" green giants, the series is shaping up to be one of the more relatable entries in the MCU to date, in large part due to a standout performance from Maslany.

Beyond that, this series is expanding the humor of this popular universe while introducing She-Hulk to a world of superheroes, which includes Wong and her fellow crime fighting lawyer, Daredevil. Multiple times throughout the featurette the cast and crew call She-Hulk “revolutionary ” for the MCU. That could mean the series has more important ramifications for the larger universe going forward than most fans may realize. She-Hulk and the world introduced in her series may very well be a key puzzle piece for both Phase 5 and 6.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is premiering on Disney+ on August 17. While we wait for this very fun meta hero to join the MCU, you can watch the new featurette down below.