With the conclusion of Ms. Marvel, and with She-Hulk: Attorney At Law just around the corner, it was only a matter of time before we received promotional content for the upcoming series. As She-Hulk’s release date inches closer, Marvel Studios has released a new final trailer ahead of the series release in August.

The new fourth-wall breaking trailer definitely sets the tone on what to expect from the series. Viewers get a new look at Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black) dynamic with her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), as he trains her in how to use her hulk powers. We see her life as a lawyer and as superhero intersect when she is asked to represent Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). The trailer truly sets the comedic tone mixed with the epic that we will see when the series premieres next month.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to follow Jennifer, a lawyer who defends superhumans. Walters is also related to Bruce Banner – a.k.a The Hulk. After she receives a blood transfusion from Banner, she gains some of his hulk-like powers including turning into a powerful, green version of herself. Though not much is known about the finer details of the plot at this point, it is safe to say, at this point, that chaos ensues after her alter-ego emerges.

Maslany, who will be leading the show’s cast, has stated that the She-Hulk series will be very different from previous MCU-Disney+ entries as the series will focus on the legal drama aspect of the premise, instead of the superhero business of it all. The actress also added that Walters will be at odds with her alter-ego, creating a “fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk.”

Though many are eager to board the superhero train, Maslany also revealed that she had been initially hesitant to play a superhero but after reading the show’s pilot, the funny and unexpected way the story was tackled ultimately won her over. It will be interesting to see how Jennifer Walters’ story fits into the larger MCU, and with the return of Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, it raises questions about his own longevity in the cinematic universe. The actor has expressed excitement at "passing the banner" to Maslany and for fans to see his character interact with Jennifer Walters in a way they haven't seen the hulk interact with anyone before.

Besides Maslany and Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, Renée Ellis Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, and Jon Bass.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 17. Check out the newly released trailer below: