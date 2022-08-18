Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Marvel Studios' latest series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, is a surprising divergence from the previous entries on Disney+. It's not as trippy as WandaVision or profound as Ms. Marvel, but Tatiana Maslany's performance as Jennifer Walters is remarkable as she manages to portray a woman dealing with her new career in superhuman law and the burdens of being a Hulk. And one way the series deals with that is by introducing an element that's long been a staple of She-Hulk comics: breaking the fourth wall.

Jennifer often addresses the audience in a rather frank manner. In the pilot episode, she states that although she's a Hulk, this is a "lawyer show." Her career as a lawyer does up playing a major role in Attorney At Law​​​​​​, as each of the four episodes available to critics features her tackling a different case involving superhuman elements. Another later scene briefly revolves around her discussing the recurring guest stars in the series, including her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and the now-Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong).

The wall-breaking is a trait that She-Hulk had to grow into, especially considering her initial appearance. Marvel icon Stan Lee wound up co-creating the character with John Buscema due to the popularity of The Incredible Hulk TV show. Lee was worried that the series' popularity would mean that Incredible Hulk would follow in The Six Million Dollar Man's footsteps and create a female Hulk for a spinoff, so he decided to beat them to the punch. Yes, She-Hulk exists because of a highly popular television show based on a comic. When She-Hulk first appeared, she had more than a few things in common with her cousin — she transformed into an emerald-skinned being with immense strength whenever she was angry and used that strength against evildoers.

It wasn't until the launch of the Sensational She-Hulk comic book series that Jennifer became the wise-cracking, fourth-wall-breaking character that Marvel fans grew to love. Under the hand of John Byrne, who'd go on to write and illustrate most of Sensational She-Hulk's 60-issue run, Jennifer knew that she was in a comic book and took every advantage to poke fun at the medium. Covers would show her interacting with Byrne and the rest of the Marvel bullpen, including the famous cover where she threatened to tear up readers' copies of X-Men. In fact, she was the first character in the Marvel Universe to do this — beating Deadpool, who the trope's usually associated with, by a full two years.

The show also contains elements from another fabled She-Hulk run, which also played with the boundaries between fiction and reality. In the She-Hulk series by Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo, Jennifer takes a job practicing superhuman law at the offices of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway. During her tenure, she learns that many of the adventures that she and her fellow superheroes have undertaken were published as actual comic books under the Comics Code of America. Therefore, she could use them as legal documents in a court of law; Slott used this as a clever bit of metafiction. Through teasers that have been released so far, we know that in Attorney at Law, Jennifer does end up working at GLKH — mostly appearing as She-Hulk — so it will be interesting to see whether the series incorporates this meta self-analysis as well.

Throughout her tenure in the Marvel Universe, She-Hulk has become known for her humor and free spirit. Attorney at Law keeps those elements of her character intact, which not only makes for an entertaining series but a refreshing approach to the MCU. And with more episodes on the way, it's safe to say that Jennifer will have some thoughts on where her series is going.

She-Hulk premieres new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.