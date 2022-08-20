In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner.

The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power suit finished with a briefcase and folder in hand that we’ve seen in most promos and other promotional material. The Hulk is shining in all his green glory with a black blue (hopefully spandex) suit on, while Ramos is seen in a pink skirt, black top, and white jewelry, very close to how we saw the character in the first episode of the series.

She-Hulk features Tatiana Maslany as the titular character along with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Smart Hulk, and Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos as leads. As the nine-part series progresses we can also hope to see more figurines featuring characters like the series’ villain Titania played by Jameela Jamil and hopefully Charlie Cox’s Daredevil (in his red and yellow suit as seen in the trailer), along with Tim Roth’s Abomination, and Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme Wong all of whom are set to feature in the series.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Episode 1 Gives Jen Walters Her Short, Sweet Origin Story | Review

Jennifer Walters has made quite a debut with an 86 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the initial reviews of the series called it ‘charming and thoughtful’, upon its release the fans can’t seem to be able to get enough of She-Hulk’s fourth wall-breaking antics and quick wit. As opposed to the studio’s previous release, Ms. Marvel, which took its sweet time to let Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) adjust to her newly found superpowers, Jennifer Walters unravels her origin story straight away so that we can focus on the "fun lawyer show". Creator Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro have managed to give She-Hulk a sense of familiarity that despite the character’s recent introduction, Jennifer Walters feels very close to fans' hearts, as such these newly Funko pops' arrival is certainly exciting.

The new Funko Pop! collection is coming soon, and will be available on their website and retailers everywhere. She-Hulk episode 2 will air on August 25, meanwhile, you can check out the new collection and read the synopsis below: