The kind of creative risks, and innovative storytelling displayed in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might well have proven the kiss of death for a show in its first few years in less capable hands. Jessica Gao’s latest powered addition to The Marvel Cinematic Universe has everyone swooning, and yet. Not everyone has noticed. We’re here to rectify just that.

What has been handled well is Jen's (Tatiana Maslany) love life or lack thereof. One of the most appealing aspects of this show is its unrepentant plundering of the shadowy spots in modern life for the working women, in the MCU: Tinder Dating. So far in She-Hulk, we've seen Jen interacting with her closest friends and family, and for the most part, it has been a pretty painful experience for us watching at home. To say their perception of Jen needs some serious revision is akin to describing Thanos as a little grumpy. In the splendid training montage from the premiere episode, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) underestimated his cousin, he assumed the road to Hulkdom would be an arduous trek for the inexperienced woman. She adapted to her new She-Hulk persona with relative ease, leaving Bruce licking his wounds, both figuratively, and literally. Poor Hulk.

Image via Marvel Studios

The attention-seeking, super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) belittles Jen at every opportunity, despite Jen beating her, twice, with an outraged Titania rushing off into the night, screaming about her veneers. Her frenemies at the wedding treat her like staff, the bride Lulu (Patti Harrison) berates her in front of onlookers about showing up as She-Hulk and stealing her thunder.

She was matched with guys who disregarded Jen and only wanted She-Hulk or vice versa, and it was extraordinarily demeaning and humiliating, despite Jen’s copyright win, to hear a guy openly confess he had no interest in Jen. After all this, she meets the perfect guy, with the most perfect smile, and they have the most perfect date. Jen is walking on air after they make love, eagerly anticipating a cutesy reply from Josh (Trevor Slater). When no texts come, Jen is quietly disappointed. She mopes until she’s given some great advice from D-list super villains at a retreat, Man-Bull (Nathan Hurd), El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett), and Blonsky (Tim Roth). Jen promptly deletes Josh’s number from her phone, gaining a fresh perspective on men and dating. In the final minutes of the episode, we discover Josh is an agent for a shadowy organization obsessed with She-Hulk.

Why Is It so Difficult for Jen to Find Someone That Loves Her for Who She Is?

Image via Disney+

The matches she gets on tinder are beneath her. Dating apps are already a headache without the added baggage of being a Hulk. When she created her profile as Jen, she wasn't getting matches. But when she set up her She-Hulk profile, she became popular though the dates she went on didn't love her for being Jen but fetishized her for being She-Hulk. It's difficult to find someone who can love both sides of her, the everyday woman who is a skilled lawyer and the superhero who has the powers of a Hulk.

She deserves a man who will really see her and can recognize all her great qualities. Jen deserves a man who will be able to blend the two versions of her together and love her for who she is. Someone who makes the time to see Jen for all the great things she is capable of, without the baggage of She-Hulk. She's funny, intelligent, and has a great career. Jen is a person who can think on her feet and assess situations quickly. She’d be an asset in the MCU even without her powers. Another appealing thing about the character is that she isn't petty, The reason Jen doesn't call her family/friends out on their bad behavior demonstrates an ability to rise above pettiness and try to take the high road. Daily microaggressions are ignored, Titania rarely gets under her skin, and she laughed off Lulu’s demands at the wedding. Her down-to-earth nature is refreshing in a world full of arrogant surgeons, all-powerful witches, and literal gods. We could all imagine Jen as a close friend, someone we could chat with, enjoy the recent Captain America biopic with, or speculate on Captain Marvel’s intergalactic love-life over margaritas. She is a friend for life.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk's Emil Blonsky Is Proof That Bad Guys Can Turn Good

Is Jen's Perfect Boyfriend Another Superhero?

Image via Marvel

Maybe this is all setting up the upcoming appearance from Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil as a potential match for Jen. Assuming Electra is not a part of this universe yet or in Matt's rearview, these two have a lot in common. They're both lawyers, though Jen is a far more successful one, at least financially. They both have complicated love lives due to their superhero alterego: Electra has tried to kill Daredevil and Josh manipulated her and likely stole her blood, assaulting her. They could bond over their mutual dating miseries. Or maybe there's romance in Jen's future with a yet unintroduced hero. In the comics, Jen has been linked to a few notable names that we would recognize from the MCU. This includes Hercules and Luke Cage to name a few, she also had a hook up with Tony Stark where the two talked about the double standards when it came to men and women being promiscuous, but seeing as Tony is dead, might we see Mike Colter's Luke Cage return one day now that we have Daredevil back? What about Brett Goldstein's Hercules, now that he's been introduced? The possibilities are endless!