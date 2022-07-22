Marvel Studios has released a new poster for its upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starring Tatiana Maslany during San Diego Comic-Con. The poster was handed out in gift bags to those visiting the Disney+ booth and features She-Hulk in all her green glory. The poster touts at the top, "super heroes need a super lawyer!” At the bottom of the poster, it says, “I turn green, so you get green.” The poster also encourages fans to make a call to the number 1-877-SHE-HULK.

Dialing this hotline will connect callers to a hidden audio message from the "superhero law division at GLK&H." On dialing the number, fans are greeted by both Maslany’s Jennifer Walters and another person, and the two seem to be in the middle of rehearsing the actual voicemail message for the law firm.

Walters welcomes the caller saying, “Hi, you’ve reached the superhero law division at GLK&H.” However, the unknown voice says, "Ok, this time, record it as She-Hulk.” To which we hear Walters saying, “What? You know they can’t see me, right? Uh, okay, whatever.” And then we hear her transforming as she resumes, “Your call is very important to us. Our associates are unavailable to take your call at this time, but please stay on the line to hear about our services at GLK&H.”

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Before 'She-Hulk,' Tatiana Maslany Says She Was Originally Hesitant to Join the MCU

The recorded message further delves into various superhero activities, consequences of which fans have been wondering long about. Walter goes, “Have you been fined thousands of dollars worth of damage for the city you were trying to protect? Did you accidentally create a sentient robot who got the feels and tried to destroy the world? Maybe you’re an Asgardian god who leaves a giant burning imprint on a private property every time you arrive on Earth.”

Responding to which the unknown voice says, “Whoop, whoop! I know who she’s talking about.” Well, like the unknown voice, fans too know who Walters is talking about. The message continues, “We’ve got your back. Our associates at the superhuman law division at GLK&H will fight for your right to fight for everyone else’s rights, ’cause that’s what superheroing is all about. But don’t take my word for it, here’s some testimonials from our satisfied clients. And– and then, this is where we include a client, right?” Maslany has dubbed the show an “antithesis of most superhero narratives,” and this new message certainly aligns with it.

She-Hulk will debut on August 17 on Disney+. Check out the full recorded message below: