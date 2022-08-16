The jury is in on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and we finally have some verdicts on what we should expect from the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits the original Avenger’s irradiated superpowers after an accident. However, she decides to use her power and influence in a whole new way: Defending super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.

Much like other Marvel titles, She-Hulk is based in a series of comic books and was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema. First introduced to the comic book world in the 80s, She-Hulk differed from her fellow superheroes because she tended to break the fourth wall for comic effect, much like Deadpool does. This characteristic was preserved for the series, and it makes She-Hulk: Attorney at Law the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe centered on comedy.

That comedy was played up by all trailers and sneak peeks of the series, which showcased the different ways that Jennifer will deal with her world going green: The hero will see an abundant difference in her body and strength, but unlike her cousin’s early years of Hulk-ing, she’s able to keep her personality traits and focus. Just don’t make her angry. She-Hulk is the last title from the slate of series that Marvel Studios released through Disney+ this year. The previous ones were Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and I Am Groot. In 2022, we’re still getting two specials (one for Halloween and another one for Christmas starring the Guardians of the Galaxy crew), and there’s one title left for theaters: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premieres on November 11.

Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Arezou Amin both praised the new series, with Amin highlighting that She-Hulk feels more like a series than an 8-hour movie, as some previous series have felt. Perri Nemiroff similarly praised the series, despite having initial reservations about it.

The legal procedural angle was definitely a common theme among critics like Erik Davis, Michael Lee, and Tania Lamb who overwhelmingly loved the series.

Adam Hlaváč praised it for its charm and gave accolades to Maslany for her role.

Other critics like Griffin Schiller, Meghan O’Keefe, and Jacob Throneberry were less thrilled with the series, highlighting tonal issues, the bad CGI, and the bad sitcom vibe.

Disney+ premieres She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this Thursday, August 18.