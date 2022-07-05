According to star Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s focus will remain on the legal drama side of the show, not on the classic superhero business of other Marvel Cinematic Universe productions. Speaking with Empire about the upcoming Disney+ series, Maslany also underlined how her character is a reluctant superhero who’s more comfortable in court than fighting crime.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banners (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits his gamma-ray superpowers. Just like Bruce, Jennifer is capable of shape-shifting into a green behemoth, but contrary to her cousin, she can always keep control of her alternate ego. Besides being superstrong and resilient as She-Hulk, Jennifer is also a formidable lawyer who’ll use her wits to defend superheroes' rights in the upcoming series.

As Maslany reveals, the legal drama is actually at the show's core because Jennifer is unwilling to use She-Hulk’s powers to become a vigilante. As Maslany puts it:

“She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives. There’s this great element of denial in her that’s relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what’s happened for as long as I could, as that’s what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk.”

Jennifer’s transformation into She-Hulk will also affect her career since previous trailers show how the green woman will become somewhat of a public sensation. However, as Maslany explains, the show's focus will still be on Jennifer’s legal adventures and how she interacts with other characters in her superhero law unit. In Maslany’s words:

“She’s in a career that’s male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal. When she’s heading this superhuman firm, that’s where we get some really fun characters that she’s either defending or in opposition of. It’s like this really absurd take on a legal show.”

Besides bringing back Ruffalo as Professor Hulk, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will also mark the return of Tim Roth’s Abomination, the villain from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. While little is known about the Abomination’s role in the upcoming series, the character had a recent cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he was accompanied by Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong). Wong is also a part of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which means the series will finally explain how Abomination and Wong know each other

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Titania, one of She-Hulk’s biggest comic book rivals. Also starring in the series are Ginger Gonzaga (Ted), Renée Ellis Goldsberry (Hamilton), Josh Segarra (Arrow), and Jon Bass (Baywatch). The series was created by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley) and will consist of nine half-hour episodes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ with its first episode on Wednesday, August 17. After that, new episodes debut weekly, every Wednesday.