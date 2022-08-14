With less than a week left before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+, Marvel Studios continues to tease its fans with extensive promotion and clips from the original series that is set to premiere this Thursday, August 18. Released today, the latest trailer for the new show introduces its colorful cast of characters, but reminds viewers who the show is really about.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promo gives viewers a peek at some familiar faces and new characters joining the series, before rounding out the trailer with a few words from lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black and Perry Mason), the hero She-Hulk herself: “Just remember whose show this actually is.” The series follows Jennifer as she navigates the complex life of an attorney who just so happens to be a green super-powered Hulk. Cousin of a Marvel Cinematic Universe regular, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, The Avengers and Spotlight), she inherits his irradiated superpowers after an accident. Using her wits and her work as an attorney, it is implied that she will be defending superheroes' rights in the upcoming series.

The promo ramps up excitement for the latest series set in the MCU, hyping up the return of the Hulk as well as the star of the show. In addition to our familiar green Hulks, some other characters highlighted in the promo included Wong (Benedict Wong) who is returning to the MCU after appearing in past movies such as Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Another character joining in on the comedy with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Emil Blonsky or the Abomination (Tim Roth, The Hateful Eight).

Image via Marvel Comics

Along with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters on November 11, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the end of the MCU’s Phase Four. Created by Emmy winner and head writer Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty), the series has Kat Coiro set to direct most episodes with Anu Valia directing the other three. The series also marks the return of Charlie Cox (Netflix’s Daredevil and Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Matt Murdock — better known as Daredevil — a fellow lawyer and fan-favorite character. The cast of characters also features Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Titania, Renée Elise Goldberry (Hamilton on Broadway) as Mallory Book, and Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Nikki Ramos.

Watch the latest promo for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as well as the official synopsis for the series below: