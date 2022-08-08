With only ten days to go until the premiere of She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Disney+ took to Twitter in order to tease Marvel fans as the series approaches. The show stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits his irradiated superpowers after an accident. Besides being super-strong and resilient as the title character, Jennifer is also a formidable lawyer who’ll use her wits to defend superheroes' rights in the upcoming series.

The teaser centers around Jennifer’s transformation, especially when it comes to dealing with guys she goes out on dates with. Unable to control her anger, she turns into a wildly strong being that can easily destroy her surroundings. But, as returning Marvel character Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. the Abomination (played by Tim Roth) points out, “that is not how we deal with our problems."

The teaser also underscores Jennifer’s reluctance in becoming “a Hulk”, as well as a sort of mentorship she’s going to get from her cousin Bruce. He reminds her that there are upsides to being one of the world’s strongest people – and one of these advantages is looking good for the (end of) summer. As previous trailers and teasers suggested, the new superhero will at some point try to use her power and influence for good by defending the rights of super-beings like herself.

Image via Disney+

This weekend, Disney+ also teased the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock — better known as Daredevil — a fellow lawyer and fan-favorite character whose paths will cross with Jennifer. The images released also suggest that the Daredevil’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (after his brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home) will see him don the yellow suit associated to the acclaimed Daredevil: Yellow arc by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is created by Emmy winner Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty), with Kat Coiro (Marry Me) set to direct most episodes. The cast also features Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Renée Elise Goldberry (Hamilton), and Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding).

Disney+ premieres She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 18. You can watch the teaser below:

Check out the official synopsis of the series here: