Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

While we are all loving the bickering between Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), it seems like Smart Hulk is more than an expensive cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In fact, it looks like the strongest Avenger is going on his own journey during the series, one that could lead to the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction of Skaar, Hulk’s son. That’s because Hulk is currently involved with some unfinished business in Sakaar, the gladiatorial planet where the Hulk stayed for two years and the Marvel Comics home planet of Skaar.

But who is Skaar in the comics? And what does the character's comic book history connect to the recent MCU events? Also, will we see an MCU adaptation of the World War Hulk crossover event? Let’s unpack what we saw in the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Who Is Skaar, the Son of Hulk?

Created by writer Greg Pak and artist John Romita Jr. in 2007, Skaar is the son Hulk had during his Planet Hulk exile. While the MCU united Bruce Banner and the Hulk in a single body, with a single mind, the hero has a much more complicated comic book history. That’s because the Hulk is a completely independent alter constantly struggling to take control of the body he shares with Banner and a handful of other alters.

Just as Moon Knight in the MCU, Banner has fully developed alters fighting to take control of his body. Some of them are gamma-infused monsters that can level a city without breaking a sweat. That’s why, in Marvel Comics, the Illuminati decide the Hulk is too dangerous to stay on Earth. So they trick Banner into getting on board a spaceship that they send through a black hole, leading a very angry Hulk to Sakaar.

The Planet Hulk storyline follows the Hulk taking complete control over Banner’s body, becoming a gladiator in Sakaar, and then helping to free the planet from a tyrannical regime. The storyline was partially adapted for the MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok, without the bit where the Emerald Giant becomes the leader of a resistance. That part, however, is essential to Hulk’s history since in his journey to control his inner rage and become a hero for Sakaar the former Avenger meets his wife, Caiera. Hulk and Caiera fight together to free Sakaar, and then become the rulers of the planet. Caiera even becomes pregnant, giving the Hulk hope for his future. Unfortunately, a self-destruction sequence from the ship that brought Hulk to Sakaar kills Caiera.

That’s right, folks. The Hulk was betrayed by some of his closest friends, kicked out of Earth, but still managed to build a life for himself, finding purpose and love. And all of that is taken away by an explosion the Hulk suspects was intentional, a final blown from the Illuminati to kill the monster. It’s no wonder that the Hulk rallies the armies of Sakaar and decides to invade Earth, wiping the floor with the entire roster of Marvel heroes. That beautifully written event is known as World War Hulk.

However, when he leaves Sakaar, the Hulk doesn’t know that Caiera used her own powers to protect her womb when she was caught in the explosion, allowing her twin sons to live — and that’s how Skaar and Hiro-Kala are born. Hiro-Kala didn’t inherit his father’s powers, was enslaved as a child, and later would become a villain seeking revenge against the Hulk. Skaar, however, has all the gamma powers of the Hulk, including superstrength and regeneration, which allowed him to fend for himself since his birth. Both characters have a long history in Marvel Comics, but a few details about Skaar link him to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

First, She-Hulk is the first hero Skaar faces when he comes to Earth searching for his father. Besides that, Skaar is trained by Banner during a moment in which the Hulk persona is being repressed – which could also be happening with the Smart Hulk merging in the MCU. Finally, Skaar is one of the members of the Dark Avengers, a superteam willing to work on the gray moral area the regular Avengers don’t dare tread, which sounds a lot with where the MCU is leading the Thunderbolts after that scene with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the US Agent (Wyatt Russell) at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The moment is ripe for introducing Skaar, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might already have given us a few clues about how they’ll do it.

Will the MCU Adapt World War Hulk?

In the MCU, the Hulk spends two years being a gladiator in Sakaar. During that time, Hulk is a different person than Banner, and the movie underlines how each of them keeps their own memories. So, there’s a two-year gap of solo adventures for the Hulk we know nothing about. And since Banner doesn’t remember anything that happened during this time, Hulk could have had a relationship with an alien woman. And if that’s the case, he could also have fathered a child without knowing it – maybe there are no condoms in space, and accidents might happen even if they do. So, the MCU already has the perfect excuse to explain Skaar’s existence without breaking canon.

In the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer and Bruce get involved in a car accident after being cut down in the road by a Sakaarian ship. The ship looks just like the ship used by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), and even Bruce confirms its origin. Episode 1 also has Bruce telling Jennifer that the ship was probably carrying some important message. Do you know what could be that important? A son! Episode 2 moves the storyline forward by showing Smart Hulk onboard the Sakaarian ship, willingly making a trip to deep space. If the ship was on Earth to warn Banner about Skaar, it sounds reasonable that he would want to go to Sakaar himself to deal with the issue in person.

The most exciting part about Bruce’s trip to Sakaar is that, if Skaar is really involved, it could mean the MCU might get their own World War Hulk storyline. While Bruce believes he has seized control of his body forever, maybe the Hulk is still hiding in his subcontinent, becoming angrier by the minute. Meeting Skaar could force the Hulk to emerge, and he would be pissed to be locked away for years. Skaar could also be angry about being left behind for so long and willing to get revenge on his father. It doesn’t matter if Banner is Smart Hulk now and the regular Hulk disappears; someone must be held accountable. So, the MCU’s version of World War Hulk could follow Skaar as the main antagonist. The possibilities are limitless, and with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law turning the Hulk into a family affair, the series would be the perfect place to fit Skaar.

