Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.From creator Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro (based on the Marvel Comics character), the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows the fourth-wall-smashing antics of lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) both in and out of the courtroom — especially after an unexpected blood-swap with her more famous cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) leads to her inheriting some of his gamma-infused abilities... and an inconvenient tendency to turn green. The first episodes of the show thus far have revolved around Jen's new employment at the firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway — even if her boss only wants her to practice law in Hulk form — and her newest client who has his own personal ties to her family, Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). When Jen is given the assignment of getting Blonsky freed from jail and out on parole, the media immediately starts buzzing over the drama of the situation, but the newly-dubbed She-Hulk is mostly just trying to get through her everyday life, even if she now sees the world from a new seven-foot-tall perspective.

On the heels of this week's episode, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," premiering on Disney+, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Roth about his long-brewing return to the MCU after his recent cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — a cameo that comes into play when Jen realizes Wong (Benedict Wong) has been busting out her client for illegal cage-match fights. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Roth spoke about why he never expected to be asked to return to the MCU, what Kevin Feige and Stan Lee's original plan was for the character's fate, and why he always wanted to play this version of Blonsky as someone to be uncertain of. He also discussed working with Maslany and taking cues from her for the show's brand of comedy, whether we've seen the last of Abomination this season, and more.

Collider: In all honesty, did you ever think you would get the chance to play this character again?

TIM ROTH: No. It never really, never really crossed my mind. Except at the very beginning, I remember having conversations with Kevin [Feige] and with Stan Lee. They told me what they thought, where you would find him if they ever came back to him and the idea was very, very strange. He was welded in, or placed inside a steel vault, locked, and it was dropped to the bottom of the sea so that when you found him, he'd had plenty of time to think and plan what his next move, if ever there was a next move, would be. When you find him in She-Hulk, which is a very different world, he's in a bubble, he's been in a maximum security isolation and has had plenty of time to think. So when they came to me, I was very surprised, but they had an idea.

They asked me to do some voice work for Shang-Chi, which I've never seen, but they asked me to do that, and then I went in to meet with Kevin, and they told me what they had in mind and I laughed. And so, okay, here we are. What I loved about it, and what they embraced about it, is you're dancing on a knife edge, because he says one thing, [but] is he to be believed? Is it true? What did he just say? And so on and so forth. Then who comes to his rescue but She-Hulk and all of that stuff? I don't know where the episodes land. I haven't got a clue where they've gone, but the journey that I know that he goes on is a lot of fun.

She-Hulk is kind of a tonal shift character-wise, from the last time we saw him. You get to be a little sillier, you get to flex the comedy.

ROTH: Yeah, you do. And that's encouraged. One of the writers, I only found out recently, worked on Rick and Morty, which is just brilliant. They embraced that, moreso as we progressed in filming. We improv and stuff — which, I don't know what episode you're on, but I know deeper into it, I know the characters that come through. I know what's coming and boy, you get to work with some good people. You definitely got to play. It's a wild ride, but it needed Tatiana. This is, and I'm not blowing smoke, it's true. It really needed somebody of that ability. She's a proper actor, and she has immaculate comic timing, and she's a workhorse. My God, her day was quite a thing. Anyway, she is just quite the superhero, but she showed me how to be, how to deal with it on set because they were deep into it by the time I arrived. Mark Ruffalo, too, the two of them, watching them work, I was like, "Okay, this is how you handle this stuff. Go to town, go have some fun."

Was there anything else, other than the comedy, that you were just excited to get to explore with the character this time around?

ROTH: What I wanted very much was I wanted the audience to always suspect that this quite possibly isn't real. And if it's not, possibly it's quite dangerous. So I always wanted to bring that to it. I wanted that uncertainty. If you've been locked away in a bubble for that amount of time, are you sane? And if you're not sane, you're very dangerous, with that power to control that monster. So who is this guy? He reinvented, but did he? Maybe this personality is the one that he thinks will get him to where he needs to be.

Image via Marvel Studios

I'm sure you cannot say too much, but is it safe to say that we have not seen the last of Emil Blonsky this season? Is there any chance of you popping up again before the finale?

ROTH: Yeah. I think you might see a bit of him floating around. I think the chances are pretty high of that, yeah. You'll have a couple of moments.

She-Hulk premieres new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.