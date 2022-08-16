We sit at the dawn of the highly-anticipated She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest MCU series set to debut on Disney+ Thursday, August 18th, 2022. The action-adventure/comedy/legal drama brings the talented Tatiana Maslany into the MCU as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. MCU alumnae Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination) are along for the ride, Marvel/Netflix actor Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) enters the MCU proper, and newcomers Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki Ramos) and Jon Bass (Todd) help fill out the cast. Also appearing as She-Hulk's rival is The Good Place breakout star Jameela Jamil. Playing Titania, she is described as a social media influencer with incredible strength, who Jamil herself says is "the most annoying MCU villain ever."

Titania first appeared in the pages of Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #3, back in March 1984. Titania, aka Mary MacPherran, grew up the smallest of her siblings, short and scrawny through her school years. Bitter over her hard life, she would fantasize about escaping by winning the lottery, or gaining superpowers. When Spider-Woman appeared in Denver, her friend remarked that her hair was the same color as MacPherran's, which MacPherran used to spread the rumor that she was, in fact, Spider-Woman. It gained her instant popularity and an invite to a party, but when the Beyonder ripped their suburb off of the Earth to create Battleworld, her lie was exposed, forcing MacPherran and her friend Marsha Rosenberg to flee.

The pair were found by Doctor Doom, who offered the girls superhuman powers if they joined his army of supervillains. The two accepted, and Doom brought them to his Doombase. Using advanced alien technology, Doom recreated the two: Rosenberg, now Volcana, received a fiery form composed of ionized plasma, while MacPherran, now taller, muscular, and with a high level of strength, was now Titania. Showing off her new powers, she fought against both She-Hulk and then Spider-Man, but lost both times, leading MacPherran to realize that strength wasn't enough to defeat her enemies.

Titania grew close to Absorbing Man, aka Carl Creel, and the two joined Baron Zemo and his Masters of Evil, where they were first used to find new recruits for the villainous organization. They were then given an assignment to kill the Avenger Hercules, who was in a coma after a run-in with the Masters. Unfortunately, the pair were subdued by the team of Ant-Man and the Wasp and taken to the Vault, a superhuman penitentiary. She was not there long, however, as Tony Stark showed up at the Vault to combat the Guardsmen, the Vault's wardens, as part of the Armor Wars and inadvertently released Titania after creating a power failure during the conflict. Titania made her way to Washington, D.C., where she wreaked havoc to catch She-Hulk's attention for a rematch, but after losing a succession of battles, she promised to never attack her again, and returned to jail.

Another break-out, another supervillain group as Titania joined with the Wizard, Klaw, and Hydro-Man to become the new Frightful Four, who fought the Fantastic Four. Surprisingly, they lost and ended up back in the Vault. In short order, Titania would repeat the in/out of the Vault three times. The first as part of Loki's Acts of Vengeance plan, where she overcame her arachnophobia (seriously) to fight Spider-Man. The second, she was freed by Graviton and joined Chameleon and Goliath in an attempt to take revenge on Spider-Man, where she was defeated after a collision with a speeding bus. Finally, she escaped and joined Superia's all-female army the Femizons, who took on Captain America and Paladin unsuccessfully.

The constant defeats led to Titania seeking out Creel, and they admitted their love for one another. Creel made an attempt to live a normal life, but Titania couldn't shake the need to take vengeance on She-Hulk and began robbing jewelry stores to draw her in, only to be 'scared straight' and back into her life with Creel. Titania then asked Creel to marry her, and their wedding was attended by many supervillains, drawing the attention of the Avengers, who left the couple alone. Though they tried, the criminal life was hard to give up and they assumed the guises of Thunder Girl and Lightning Bolt in order to hunt Spider-Man and collect the reward offered by Norman Osborn.

Despite her superhuman durability, Titania developed cancer, but without health insurance or money she couldn't receive medical attention. Help would arrive in the form of doctors provided by Thor, which combined with her strength led Titania to fight through the illness. As a result of Thor's generosity, Absorbing Man repented for his misdeeds against the God of Thunder. After her health battle, Titania could not resist trying to gain the upper hand on She-Hulk, which left Titania battered and humiliated. The former Champion of the Universe offered Titania an opportunity to best her foe: the Power Infinity Gem. While Titania did defeat She-Hulk in battle with the gem in hand, She-Hulk tricked Titania into believing a second battle killed her. The belief that She-Hulk was gone led to Titania feeling lost without the source of her obsessive hatred around. This gave She-Hulk the chance to claim the gem herself and knock Titania out. The endless cycle of getting caught and imprisoned saw Titania deciding to go legit and stop her criminal career. Released from prison on parole (this time), she got a job at a pawnshop with the help of She-Hulk. Though there were some relapses, Titania did manage to stay away from criminal activities and would eventually find herself, along with Absorbing Man, on the Gamma Flight task force, which is where she currently stands in the Marvel Comics world.

Apart from Titania's social media influencer take on the character and what Jamil has shared herself, little else is really known about her in the show. No one - at least so far - has been cast as Absorbing Man/Carl Creel, so it's unlikely that his vast impact on her life in the comics will be reflected. For that matter, there is no Doctor Doom in the MCU, and Avengers: Secret Wars isn't being released until November 2025, so Titania's origins will also be altered from the page. Regardless, early reactions to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law have been very positive, so however Titania is being utilized - rival, foe, supervillainess, anti-hero - looks to be another feather-in-the-cap for the expansive MCU.