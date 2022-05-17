Marvel Studios is looking to have a big superhero filled summer. This includes a few highly anticipated Disney+ series. One of which being She-Hulk. After a weekend where the show’s release date was accidentally leaked by Disney+, She-Hulk finally has a confirmed release date and a new title. Announced at Disney Upfront, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.

The new series title lets fans know that She-Hulk will give a lot of time to Jennifer Walters’ career as an attorney, just like the comics. This is something seen in the newly released poster as well which sees Walters in her She-Hulk form walking up the steps of a courthouse in full work attire. Along with the release date confirmation, title, and poster, the first trailer was released as well. It confirms a lot of plot details that fans have speculated about the series for months. This is going to be a show that sees Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner help his cousin harness her new powers while still trying to balance a career and social life.

From the footage, Tatiana Maslany feels very in line with both the comic book version of She-Hulk and the tone of the MCU as a whole. It is going to be very exciting to see her play off of Ruffalo and how their family dynamic will evolve throughout the show. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will also see the return of Tim Roth’s Abomination and see the debut of the villain Titania played by Jameela Jamil. Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, and Ginger Gonzaga star in the series as well.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk' Trailer: Tatiana Maslany's Heroine Faces Foes in the Courtroom and Out

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to be another fun Disney+ entry in the MCU, and it will be very interesting to see how this show connects to the larger universe as a whole. On top of that, this series is likely going to be our first look at how the Hulk family of characters will be used in future MCU projects. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will also be the first MCU series since WandaVision to have more than six episodes. Just like that wacky series, She-Hulk will feature nine episodes in its first season.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on August 17. Until then, MCU fans will have the Ms. Marvel series and Thor: Love and Thunder to hold us over. You can also watch the new trailer for She-Hulk down below.

Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (456 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe