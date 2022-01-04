With an absolutely stacked lineup of content rolling out in 2022, Marvel Studios has been keeping us on the edge of our seats when it comes to the release dates for several highly anticipated series, including Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac and Ms. Marvel starring Iman Velani. While we will need to wait for more information about these shows and others, fans were treated to an Instagram story which depicts Tatiana Maslany in her She-Hulk motion capture suit, ahead of the series' anticipated 2022 release. Ginger Gonzaga, who will play the role of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk’s best friend, took to the platform to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the technology that’s bringing New York's greenest lawyer to life.

In the dark photo, we see Maslany from her eyebrows up, with black dots on her forehead as part of a mo-cap suit. Jutting out from the left side of her black helmet is a long pole, and at the top of that is an expressionless green model head, complete with shiny metal eyeballs. The extra tall head, according to Gonzaga, assists in filming to give other cast members a sense of how to interact with Jennifer’s alter ego at the height she’ll be when the CGI team does its thing.

So far, we’ve received little information about the new series. During the streamer’s announcements on Disney+ Day, a teaser was released to show fans what they could look forward to in the approaching year, including a very short clip in which we saw Jessica and her cousin Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The sneak peek filled us in on Jessica’s profession as a lawyer and showed us an interaction between her and Bruce in Hulk form, as he coaches her on how to better handle her “anger and fear”-based transformations. We haven't gotten a full look at She-Hulk, but we do catch a quick glimpse of the back of the character, who dons her iconic purple and white costume. The teaser also gave us a feeling for the humor that will be present in the series, which looks to include fourth wall breaking bits brought over from Jennifer's most popular comics.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: She-Hulk Reportedly Joining ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game in Upcoming DLC

Along with Maslany, Gonzaga, and Ruffalo, the series is set to star Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Tim Roth (Lie to Me), Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Josh Segarra (AJ and the Queen). The She-Hulk creative team is made up of directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and Jessica Gao, who is serving as the head writer.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below to catch the movie (TV?) magic first hand:

Image via Ginger Gonzaga

‘She-Hulk’: Who Is Jennifer Walters? Everything You Need to Know About the Green Hero Lawyer by day. She-Hulk by night. Seems normal.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email