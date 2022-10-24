Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk.

She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.

RELATED :'She-Hulk' Finale Ending Explained: A Fourth-Wall Smashing Rewrite

What set the show apart and enhanced its sitcom factor was Jennifer Walter’s a.k.a She-Hulk’s superpower of breaking the fourth wall. Not a lot of Marvel characters can do that and even if they can, no one has done it as consistently and humorously as Jen has in the series.

The Show’s Introduction

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced Jennifer Walter’s (Tatiana Maslany) tendency of breaking the fourth wall in the first few scenes itself. This unsurprisingly amazed the fanbase who knew then that it would really be a unique MCU sitcom full of gut-busting moments.

In one of She-Hulk's best storylines, Jen was discussing a legal case in the episode beginning where she takes to the camera to tell the viewers how she got to that moment and how she became hulk. She even said that the viewers are now going to watch a flashback, which would have saved a lot of effort to put a transition shot.

Hired For Being A She-Hulk

When Jennifer had just gained her superpowers and was dealing with the hardships of being a Hulk, she was fired from her job as a Deputy District Attorney. She hulked out at court to save jurors and everyone in the court from Titania (Jameela Jamil).

Then while looking for another job, she was shocked to get an offer from GLK&H, but it was late enough when she realized that she was getting this job as she is a Hulk now. So, all her excitement faded away when she realized it was not Jennifer who got the job, but She-Hulk and that’s something that she confessed to her audience.

Emil Blonsky’s Escape

Can there be a better way to end an episode other than an amalgamation of breaking the fourth wall and a cliffhanger? She-Hulk was just getting started in her new role at GLK&H when she got her first case and that was to secure parole for Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) a.k.a the Abomination.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk's Emil Blonsky Is Proof That Bad Guys Can Turn Good

Now, when she had made peace with the fact that Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) has no problems with her representing Blonsky and was all set to do so, she saw on the news how he had escaped the prison and was spotted in a fighting arena. She took it to the camera to express how “that sucks” and this is where the episode ends.

The Cameo Acknowledgment

The MCU is well known for its cameos. There’s no show or movie that does not have a couple of cameos. But, has it ever happened before that a superhero has acknowledged the cameos, not to mention on her own show?

Jennifer Walters was quick enough to take it to the camera and tell the show’s audience that it doesn't matter how many cameos have happened and how many more will happen, that is not the real focus. Doesn’t matter if it is Bruce, Abomination, or Wong (Benedict Wong) who comes to the screen, it’s still her show.

Love For Wong

The show has a significant number of cameos, some introduced, while some old faces have some great character development. One of those more interesting developments is the character Wong.

There is definitely a lot of love for Wong, which started from the moment he debuted in Doctor Strange and hasn’t stopped since then. Jennifer confesses to the camera that Wong will appear soon, and it is obvious that the fans are looking forward to that.

Creating A Dating Profile

Having a sad dating life as Jennifer Walters, led Jen to create a dating profile with her She-Hulk persona. She signed up with the thought of finally having some legit dates, though it didn’t happen for a while, and she met some silly but funny guys in the process.

Before she went on the dating app, she again took it to the camera to tell her viewers that though she doesn’t like being She-Hulk that much, it is probably the only way to find someone, and she is not proud of what she is doing.

Being “Just Jen”

While the fans thought they would get to see "the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen" in the next episode, they got “a self-contained wedding episode”. It was the wedding of Jen’s high school friend, Lulu (Patti Harrison) and she was Lulu’s bridesmaid.

Before the wedding, Lulu had asked Jennifer to not be She-Hulk and take the attention of all the people. That isn't what Jen expects at all, as she makes clear in a fourth wall break that she was excited to show off her powers and be cool for once in front of her friends, not “just Jen”.

She-Hulk Is In Love

Daredevil (Charlie Cox) finally makes it to the show in an entertaining way. First, he comes in as Matt Murdock and fights the case against She-Hulk. Not too long after, he comes in as Daredevil in his new suit and gets into a fight with She-Hulk because of a huge misunderstanding. Of course, there’s a love angle too.

RELATED: Charlie Cox on Why Daredevil’s New Yellow Suit Represents a “Different Side” of the Vigilante

When she discovers that Daredevil is actually Matt Murdock, Jennifer begins to feel something for the witty, funny, and charming character. She then excitedly looks into the camera and asks the viewers if they are also feeling something or if is it just her – it's easy to guess what most fans answered.

The Monologue

The penultimate episode had the best ending that the show had seen till then. The amalgamation of a cliffhanger and fourth-wall-breaking scene becomes even better here when the She-Hulk takes to the camera and addresses the audience for a slightly longer while.

Jen addresses the audience to tell them that something is on its way, the episode is not ending on the note it should, and she awkwardly asks if “the next episode" is "the finale." She talks to the camera for a while this time and gives a heads-up to audiences that the finale will be an unexpected one. Her heartbreaking final stare signals to viewers how distressed Jen is before the episode ends.

The X-Men

There are questions that all the MCU fans have, but nobody has answers to, or maybe Kevin does. Also, sadly the fans cannot ask anyone those questions and often end up speculating. But, Jennifer Walters represented all those viewers and tackled the burning questions in the season finale.

When she meets the Marvel boss, Kevin (or K.E.V.I.N.) to argue about the season’s cheesy and predictable ending, she breaks the fourth wall for the last and best time in the season. She asks something that the MCU fans have been trying to figure out for a long while, “When are we getting the X-Men?”. While K.E.V.I.N. doesn't directly answer, it's a great reminder that the people behind the show are well aware of the theories and hopes fans have.

NEXT: How ‘She-Hulk’s Finale Reaffirms the Power of Kevin Feige