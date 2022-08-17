Ahead of the premiere of Marvel's next big show on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the show's head writer Jessica Gao sat down with Variety for an extensive interview on the creative process behind it all. Amidst a wide-ranging discussion about the production, Gao spoke about the various series that inspired the humor, themes, and courtroom scenes that make up the latest MCU series.

"Oh we discussed it to death, just over and over," Gao said when asked about how they approached fourth wall breaking in the series. "There were two shows that I referenced in my pitch and it was Fleabag and Better Call Saul." Immediately, both make a lot of sense in the context of the show. Fleabag was a common comparison as trailers circulated showing just how much the fourth wall gets destroyed throughout. Although fourth-wall breaking comes hand in hand with She-Hulk in the comics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's series executes it on-screen well through Fleabag's inner thoughts and commentary she gives the audience, adding to the dark comedy of the series.

On the other hand, Better Call Saul deftly weaves its comedy in with the more dramatic scenes at the heart of the show, something that Gao and the writers seem to have taken to heart. While She-Hulk is far from the dark drama that the Breaking Bad spinoff is, there are similarities in the types of humor employed, including the low-budget, catchphrase-filled law office promotion released for the series. Moreover, Better Call Saul laid the blueprint for how to make a compelling legal show both inside and outside the courtroom, something that becomes important as Walters balances accepting life as a hulk and a superhero while remaining a lawyer. Part of She-Hulk's theme is identity, albeit with a feminine twist exploring the difference in perception between Jennifer Walters and the more desired She-Hulk which isn't dissimilar to the dynamic between Jimmy McGill and the more famous Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

Image via Disney+

While those two shows helped sell She-Hulk for Gao, she mentioned another show that came up frequently in formulating the wider series. "The other show that we talked a lot about in the writers' room was American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson," she added, noting how well it demonstrated the full trial process. It all was brought together to get every piece of the series right, from the trial segments to the humor and Walters' journey and identity outside the courtroom.

She-Hulk stars Maslany alongside Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldberry, Ginger Gonzaga, and Charlie Cox's grand return as Matt Murdoch. The Emmy-winning Gao created the series and serves as showrunner with six episodes directed by Kat Coiro and the remaining three coming from Anu Valia.

The wait for She-Hulk is almost over and so far, critics mostly seem to love the delightful, cameo-filled procedural with Maslany's performance being a standout. It premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18. In the meantime, check out the comedic, Saul Goodman-esque legal commercial for She-Hulk's services below.

Variety