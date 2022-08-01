The MCU is growing at an unprecedented rate now that Disney+ is hard at work churning out more original Marvel content. Ms. Marvel just recently wrapped up its run with plenty of universe-building for fans to sink their teeth into. But as made clear at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel is looking onward and upward after they detailed what’s coming in Phases Five and Six. But there’s one more new show still to bow on Disney+ before Marvel wraps up Phase Four, and it looks like one of their most unique stories yet.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+ Aug 17th, and it looks like another fresh direction for the MCU. Superhero antics meet procedural drama in a show best described as Ally McBeal meets The Incredible Hulk. The show sets the stage for a different kind of battle from what we're used to seeing in the MCU with legal drama in the courtroom seemingly taking the forefront. It's not the first time we've seen a super-powered lawyer (more on that later). But She-Hulk should provide yet another world-building adventure for MCU fans tuning into the Disney+ offerings.

As usual from a new installment in the MCU, She-Hulk brings with it an impressive cast full of faces both new and familiar. Most of the other Disney+ shows so far this year like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight have leaned heavily into establishing new characters rather than bringing in characters fans recognize from the films. But She-Hulk seems to be stepping up Disney+'s connections to the grander universe with some returning faces sure to excite long-time watchers.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of the next show from the MCU on Disney+: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk

The MCU’s lineup gets shaken up in a big way with the entry of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk. Maslany has slowly been building a name for herself in the world of TV with main roles in recent shows like Perry Mason, The Harper House, and Orphan Black. But she’s also spent years acting in small comedic roles with appearances in Drunk History and Parks and Recreation. That resume indicates a wide range from the actress that should be right at home in the MCU.

Maslany has described the character as “the antithesis of most superhero narratives.” Not only is she a single attorney trying to make it through life, but she’s also Bruce Banner’s cousin. Her comic book origin involves her getting exposed to Bruce's blood through an emergency blood transfusion and gaining some of the big green guy's powers herself, but the MCU has taken liberties with that origin, having Jen inherit her powers after getting into a car crash with Bruce which infects her with his blood. The show revolves around Walters' law practice where she represents enhanced individuals in their legal troubles. She seems to have much more control of her transformation than Bruce did in his first adventures based on the recent trailer. There’s no doubt She-Hulk is going to become a major player in the MCU going forward.

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Jameela Jamil is the next newcomer from the villainous side of the MCU. She’s best recognized for her role as Tahani in The Good Place, the beloved comedy series from Michael Schur. Otherwise, she mostly performs voice acting roles and acts as host in various reality or game shows. She-Hulk looks to be a huge step outside of her comfort zone. The MCU is a great home for her trademark brand of humor, but how well she will step into the role of villain remains to be seen. Titania has strong ties to the comics. She was first introduced in the original Secret Wars and went on to become She-Hulk’s arch-rival. It’s unknown what kind of new directions Marvel might take with the character, but Jamil will be a major part of the story.

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos

Also joining the cast of She-Hulk is Ginger Gonzaga as Walters’ best friend, Nikki Ramos. Gonzaga is a comedian and actress with many small film and TV roles on her resume. She-Hulk could prove to be something of a big break for the actor if Ramos grows into a significant role. Not much is known about the character ahead of the show’s premiere. There’s no obvious connection to anyone from the comics, but it’s clear from the trailer that Ramos will be an emotional anchor for Walters in her superheroic legal battles.

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book

She-Hulk adds this heavyweight from the world of Broadway to its impressive cast. Renée Elise Goldsberry originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in the hit musical Hamilton. She won a Tony Award for her performance in the original production and also received an Emmy nomination for the live recording that streamed on Disney+. But she’s also acted in many film and TV roles in a 20-year career. In She-Hulk she plays Mallory Book, one of Walters’ colleagues who helps with her cases. In a fun connection, one of Goldsberry’s earliest roles was a recurring spot in the She-Hulk precursor, Ally McBeal.

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Smart Hulk:

In true Marvel fashion, She-Hulk is also filled with familiar faces from across the MCU. At the top of the list is the original big green baddie himself, Bruce Banner aka The Hulk. Mark Ruffalo returns to his signature role for the ninth time overall (including cameos). The trailer shows him in his Smart Hulk form from Avengers: Endgame, but the last time we saw him he showed up in the Shang-Chi post-credits scene in his human form. He’s clearly acting in a mentor-type role as She-Hulk learns to harness her powers, but there’s no telling how in-depth his role will actually be. Hopefully, we get to learn more about what Banner has been up to since Endgame. Ruffalo is also a three-time Oscar nominee and a celebrated actor in the world outside the MCU.

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination:

In one of the longest gaps since their first appearance, Tim Roth reprises his role as Emil Blonsky from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. That’s a 14-year gap between appearances. Abomination did briefly show up in Shang-Chi, and Roth had an uncredited voice role for the cameo. But this is the first full-fledged reappearance of his character. Blonsky is still in lockdown, but Walters takes him on as a client. It looks like Blonsky is fighting for his freedom, and he’s turning to an unlikely ally in his rival’s super-powered cousin. Roth’s credentials as an actor are unquestionably impressive. So it’s a huge coup for Marvel to finally bring him back into the fold.

Benedict Wong as Wong

The Wong Dynasty continues with Benedict Wong’s seventh appearance as the current Sorcerer Supreme, Wong. We last saw him working with Doctor Strange against the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Wong has slowly made himself one of the most loved characters in the entire MCU. It’s unclear just how much he’ll play into the plot of She-Hulk. Although Wong appeared in Shang-Chi working alongside Abomination in the underground Chinese fight club. It’s likely we’ll see more about how these two characters became connected. But no matter the case, fans are excited for more Wong.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

In perhaps the most tantalizing reappearance in the show, Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. His addition to the cast came as a surprise when the trailer dropped at San Diego Comic-Con last week. How he plays into the plot exactly is still unknown, but it’s said to be “significant.” There’s a new super-powered lawyer in town with She-Hulk starting her practice. They might team up in the courtroom in addition to fighting bad guys. Cox of course spent three seasons as Daredevil in his own popular Netflix show, but his place in the MCU canon was always questionable until he made a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Plus, at Comic-Con it was confirmed he’ll be returning in his own new show on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again, which will be fully implemented into the MCU. Daredevil fans certainly have a lot to look forward to in the pipeline.