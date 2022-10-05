Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk has done a wonderful job of bringing the obscure character to life. While last week's episode saw villainous characters like El Aguila, Man-Bull, and The Porcupine among others consoling Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) heart at the Abomination’s retreat, the next episode will bring us Leap-Frog! And the studio released a new clip to introduce the character in the most unusual way.

In a minute-long clip shared by Marvel Studios’ Twitter account, we see actors Mark Ruffalo, Maslany, and Ginger Gonzaga auditioning for the role of a "fan-favorite" character. We see all three of them taking a shot at the catchphrase of the character, “Freeze, Villains! Before the might of Leap-Frog.” Although none of them make quite an impact, Gonzaga, who is seen with a painted green face at one point hilariously admits, “I am not green in real life, I just painted myself for this.” However, the clip saves the best for last, as Kermit the Frog also takes his go at the catchphrase and gets “chills” delivering it.

The video is just an extension of the series’ signature comedic tone and does a decent job of showing us the character in all his glory. Fans have been quite excited about Leap-Frog’s arrival ever since the character was featured in the first trailer of the series. However, his whole face is covered by the mask and the show drops no hint about his identity. What can be certainly told is that he gets his costumes made by the same designer as the titular She-Hulk, as fans spotted a cameo of actor Brandon Stanley, who previously confirmed his casting, in Episode 5 in Luke Jacobson's clothing studio. It can be assumed that Leap-Frog will be another super-powered being who needs the help of GLKH’s superhuman law division, like Mr. Immortal.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained

In the comic books, Leap-Frog is an obscure weirdo who fights heroes such as Spider-Man and Daredevil. The alter ego belongs to a failed inventor Vincent Patilio, who makes the suit that allows him to take high jumps. After his retirement, his son, Eugene, wears the suit with his alter ego called Frogman and joins the Avengers Initiative program as a superhero in training. Given Leap-Frog has connections with Daredevil, who has been long teased to appear in the series, he can indeed pave way for the vigilante of Hell’s Kitchen to enter the show.

A new episode of She-Hulk drops every Thursday, meanwhile, check out the Leap-Frog clip below: