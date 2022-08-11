With less than a week left to wait, Marvel fans are eagerly counting the minutes until She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+. Now, to help build fan excitement, Marvel has released three brand-new character posters for the series on the show’s official Twitter account. The three posters showcase the titular hero, a brand-new character created for the show, and a classic She-Hulk villain.

The first poster features Tatiana Maslany as the hero She-Hulk herself. In the post, we see She-Hulk dressed like she’s ready for her day job as a lawyer with a courthouse in the background. In the comics, She-Hulk is born when lawyer Jennifer Walter receives a life-saving blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, turning her into her own green hero. In the poster, she is sporting an awkward smile, likely implying that she will struggle to balance trying to practice law while looking like She-Hulk. The caption of the tweet with the poster reads "Meet She-Hulk aka Jen Walters aka 6’7” super lawyer."

The next poster showcases Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos. Nikki has been created specifically for the series and will be She-Hulk/Jen Walter’s best friend. In the poster, Nikki looks dressed for her job as a paralegal for the city of Los Angeles, the show’s setting, in the background. The tweet with this poster features the caption "Meet Nikki Ramos aka She-Hulk’s BFF aka paralegal extraordinaire."

Image via Disney+

The third and final poster gives a good look at Jameela Jamil as the series villain Titania. In the comics, Titania's superpowers give her super strength, stamina, and durability, making her a formidable recurring villain for She-Hulk. In the poster, Titania is dressed in fancy-looking clothes with flashy jewelry. In the background, the city of Los Angles can be seen again now with more palm trees. This time the poster’s caption reads "Meet Titania aka influencer aka courtroom wall breaker."

Fans have been waiting for this series since it was announced in development back in August 2019. The series stars Maslany, Gonzaga, Jamil, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox. The series has been created and written by Rick and Morty and Silicon Valley writer Jessica Gao with episodes directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law begins airing on Disney+ on August 18. Stay tuned to Collider for more news on the series. Check out the character posters and trailer below: