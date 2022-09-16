We are just a week away from seeing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil once again on our TV screens. This week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law teased the arrival of the fan-favorite superhero in its final moments, with his helmet ready to be “picked up” from designer extraordinaire Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews). Fans collectively gasped at the mere sight of the golden/yellow helmet, however, in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Cox revealed that at first sight, he felt the suit was “unreal.”

Fans got a first look at the new suit with She-Hulk’s first trailer where he’s seen briefly somersaulting into the frame, and another look was provided at it in the following trailers, and it only added to the hype without revealing much. Cox made his MCU debut with Spider-Man: Now Way Home as Peter Parker’s attorney, so no suit was in sight. The actor recounted that while doing No Way Home, the studio was also prepping for She-Hulk:

“So I had to go to LA to have a fitting, and I walk in - I can say this now - I walk in. I knew I wasn't going to wear it in [Spider-Man: No Way Home], I knew that much, but whilst we were doing Spider-Man we were getting ready to do She-Hulk, and so I got to go to LA to a fitting, and I walk in, and the suit is hanging there. But then there's a drawing on the wall, and it has the gold and red."

Fans have come to love the muted red and black suit that Cox wore during Netflix’s Daredevil run, which was fashioned by Melvin Potter, who designed it to resemble the Christian Devil. In the comics, Murdock made his Daredevil suit out of his father Jack’s boxing materials, turning his trunks, boots, and robe into his superhero outfit. Hence, the yellow costume served as a tribute to his father. He later retired the yellow and red suit and adopted the black and red one.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk' and Daredevil Flirt in New D23 Exclusive Clip

Cox knows what it means for fans to see him in the new suit. Speaking of his first reaction he said, “And I was like 'no way.'" He explains, "It's funny because when you play the character this long, it's like you're emotionally connected to the fans' response....Oh man this is unreal! So, you see something like that, and it means something to you, because you know what it means - what it's going to mean."

The newest episode of She-Hulk drops on September 22. Meanwhile, you can check out Cox's comments below: