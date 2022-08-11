It looks like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as obsessed with theorizing about the Avengers as we are. We’ve recently seen Kamala Khan talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame for her own channel in the Ms. Marvel series, and now in a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip we see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) talking about Captain America (Chris Evans). While in the past we’ve seen characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theorizing that Cap is ‘on the moon,’ Walters is more interested in his personal life than his whereabouts.

In the new clip, we see Walters having a conversation with her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Citing (an in-universe) History Channel, Walters says, “Steve Rogers did not have a girlfriend when he went into the service." Then she excitedly goes into chronicling his entire life as we know it and shared with her by Banner. Later she concludes, “Obviously, Captain America was a virgin!” Even before Banner can respond an alien ship comes right in front of their car, and while trying to evade it Walters loses control, resulting in a car crash. We’ve seen a glimpse of the aftermath of this crash in the previous trailers. In some runs of the comics, Walters gets her powers after she’s attacked by mobsters and was saved by Banner with the help of a blood transfusion. However, in the MCU it seems like her origin story is slightly adjusted given this accident.

Image via Disney+

Walters’ curiosity about the Avengers is natural as she is set to take charge of her firm’s superhuman law division. Her interest in Avengers was previously cemented with a poster revealed during San Diego Comic-Con that featured a phone number fans can call. It takes them to an audio clip that reveals Walters recording a message for her firm where she mentions the Avengers’ ruining New York, Thor having no regard for leaving a burning imprint on private property, and the creation of Ultron, among other things.

With the show's comedic tone and Marvel's penchant to give a nod to fan culture, now that Daredevil, Abomination, and Wong are in the She-Hulk fold, it’ll be interesting to see what new theories and mentions will make the cut!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on August 18 on Disney+. Meanwhile, check out the new clip below: