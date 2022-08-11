With a week left until the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Disney+ is doubling down on clips and new content in order to hype up Marvel fans for the upcoming series. The show stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits his irradiated superpowers after an accident. Besides being super-strong and resilient as the title character, Jennifer is also a formidable lawyer who’ll use her wits to defend super-heroes' rights in the upcoming series.

Released on the Marvel YouTube channel, the clip is titled “Call My Lawyer” and it leans on meta-humor to highlight the comedy aspects of the series, which have been increasingly underscored on the latest clips. In the beginning, a narrator references the Marvel Cinematic Universe and addresses the “collateral damage” that super-heroes cause when saving the world. Then, She-Hulk herself appears onscreen calling the series a “lawyer show”.

The clip also features brief interviews with some cast and crew members: Maslany states that She-Hulk is “a legal comedy like we’ve never done before”, and director Kat Coiro (Marry Me) suggests that it’s shaped up like famous legal shows such as Ally McBeal and The Practice, but then it breaks all the courtroom drama rules. Marvel mega-boss producer Kevin Feige also pops in to reveal that the funniest part of the series will probably be the fact that some sketchy MCU individuals come to Jennifer for legal advice.

Earlier today, Disney+ released some colorful character posters that underscore the light-hearted tone of the series. The streamer has also released another clip in which series star Maslany talks a little about what drew her to play the character, the “breaking the fourth wall" elements of the She-Hulk comics, and how the show is gearing up to change the scope of Marvel series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is created by Emmy winner Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty), with Kat Coiro set to direct most episodes. The cast also features Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Renée Elise Goldberry (Hamilton), and Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding).

Disney+ premieres She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 18. You can watch the clip and check out the official synopsis for the series below: