It's been an incredibly fun ride for Marvel fans in 2022. One of the reasons being Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), made her MCU debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series just finished up its hilarious first season earlier this month with a fourth-wall-breaking insanely fun finale. One of the best parts of She-Hulk’s finale was the character hearkening back to her comic book roots and literally stepping out of our television screens to meet with Marvel Studios about the poor treatment of her series. This led her to a humorous AI version of studio head Kevin Feige appropriately named K.E.V.I.N. Now artist Jeff Simpson has revealed what K.E.V.I.N. almost looked like new concept art.

Each of the four pieces of art sees K.E.V.I.N. represented in a different era. There’s one in a futuristic Akira style, two that look like a retro 80s computer, and a more modern one that looks like something Apple would produce. However, the one thing all the designs have in common that didn’t make it into the final cut is that each AI is wearing a version of Feige’s signature baseball cap. Given the context of the finale, it's fittingly a Marvel Studios cap.

The reason the cap didn’t make it into the final design is actually quite funny. According to the series’ head writer Jessica Gao, MCU’s godfather didn’t think a robot wearing a hat made sense. Gao pointed out the humor in that saying, "That's the part that doesn't make sense to you, Kevin? That is the line of logic that you won't cross? We have you represented as an AI brain that is controlling all of the Marvel Cinematic Universes, but the thing that you can't get past is that it might have a hat on top of the machine?"

Just thinking about that ridiculous conversation in the Marvel offices will make anyone laugh. While K.E.V.I.N. didn’t end up wearing a hat, the sleeker final design cleverly made the lens featured on the AI look like they were wearing one. That’s arguably funnier than an actual hat itself. The scene with K.E.V.I.N. and She-Hulk is one of the funniest things the MCU has ever done. Whether it was Jen wondering when the X-Men were coming or the AI asking She-Hulk to change back to her Jen form for budgetary reasons, this interaction will go down as a top ten MCU scene. She-Hulk has always been known to break-the-fourth wall and get into arguments with Marvel and her writers. This finale was the perfect way to pay tribute to that rich and hysterical comic history.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 is currently streaming in its entirety on Disney+ now. You can view the trailer for She-Hulk and K.E.V.I.N.’s hat filled concept art down below.

